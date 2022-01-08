What are the most expensive homes sold in El Dorado County foothills last week?

A house in Cameron Park that sold for $690,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in El Dorado County foothills in the past week.

In total, 37 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $451,743. The average price per square foot was $288.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$575,000, single-family house in the 2100 block of Gravel Gulch Court The sale of the detached house in the 2100 block of Gravel Gulch Court, Cool, has been finalized. The price was $575,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,130 square feet. The price per square foot was $270. $590,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Crestview Drive The property in the 700 block of Crestview Drive in Diamond Springs has received new owners. The price was $590,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,416 square feet. The price per square foot is $417. $620,000, single-family residence in the 2400 block of Starbuck Road The property in the 2400 block of Starbuck Road in Rescue has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,666 square feet. The price per square foot is $233. $625,000, detached house in the 2700 block of Sandhurst Drive The 1,957 square-foot single family residence in the 2700 block of Sandhurst Drive in Cameron Park has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $625,000, $319 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $625,000, single-family residence in the 19600 block of American flt. A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 19600 block of American flt. in Fiddletown. The price was $625,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,842 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. $659,000, single-family home in the 2300 block of Westville Trail The 2,246 square-foot single family residence in the 2300 block of Westville Trail, Cool, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $659,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. $660,000, detached house in the 3500 block of Dunbar Road The sale of the single family residence in the 3500 block of Dunbar Road in Rescue has been finalized. The price was $660,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,656 square feet. The price per square foot was $399. $665,000, single-family house in the 3600 block of Sheridan Road The sale of the single family residence in the 3600 block of Sheridan Road in Cameron Park has been finalized. The price was $665,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,736 square feet. The price per square foot was $383. $680,000, single-family home in the 3900 block of Hillsborough Road The property in the 3900 block of Hillsborough Road in Cameron Park has received new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot is $316. $690,000, detached house in the 4800 block of Canfield Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 4800 block of Canfield Circle, Cameron Park, has been finalized. The price was $690,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,991 square feet. The price per square foot was $347.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.