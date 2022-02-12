What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento between Feb 2 and Feb 4?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento between Feb 2 and Feb 4.

In total, 12 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $639,042. The average price per square foot was $553.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created between February 2 and February 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$360,000, single-family home in the 4300 block of T Street The property in the 4300 block of T Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $360,000. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 567 square feet. The price per square foot is $635. $503,000, single-family house in the 1000 block of 56th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of 56th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $503,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1927 and has a living area of 762 square feet. The price per square foot was $660. $509,000, detached house in the 1900 block of 44th Street The 793 square-foot single-family residence in the 1900 block of 44th Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $509,000, $642 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. $555,000, single-family residence in the 1700 block of 41st Street The property in the 1700 block of 41st Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $555,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 988 square feet. The price per square foot is $562. $649,000, single-family house in the 5300 block of L Street The sale of the single-family house in the 5300 block of L Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $649,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,024 square feet. The price per square foot was $634. $650,000, single-family residence in the first block of Primrose Way The 1,090 square-foot single-family house in the first block of Primrose Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $650,000, $596 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $692,500, detached house in the 4500 block of C Street A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 4500 block of C Street in Sacramento. The price was $692,500 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,133 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $611. $850,000, single-family home in the 5500 block of Caleb Avenue The sale of the detached house in the 5500 block of Caleb Avenue, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 2,031 square feet. The price per square foot was $419. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 1600 block of 48th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of 48th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 1,066 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,032. $1.4 million, detached house in the 1600 block of 47th Street The 1,144 square-foot single-family home in the 1600 block of 47th Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,425,000, $1,246 per square foot. The house was built in 1937.

