What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in the the past two weeks?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past two weeks.

In total, 12 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $853,250. The average price per square foot ended up at $484.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of November 22 to the week of December 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$650,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of 42nd Street The 1,121 square-foot single family residence in the 600 block of 42nd Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $650,000, $580 per square foot. The house was built in 1941. $650,000, single-family house in the 1600 block of 52nd Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1600 block of 52nd Street in Sacramento. The price was $650,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1952 and the living area totals 1,417 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $459. $775,000, single-family home in the 5800 block of Callister Avenue The property in the 5800 block of Callister Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,696 square feet. The price per square foot is $457. $781,000, detached house in the 5800 block of Callister Avenue The 1,881 square-foot single family residence in the 5800 block of Callister Avenue in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $781,000, $415 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. $900,000, detached house in the 700 block of 48th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 700 block of 48th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,619 square feet. The price per square foot was $556. $920,000, single-family residence in the 5000 block of Jennings Way The sale of the single-family house in the 5000 block of Jennings Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $920,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,038 square feet. The price per square foot was $451. $922,000, single-family house in the 1400 block of 52nd Street The property in the 1400 block of 52nd Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $922,000. The house was built in 1942 and has a living area of 2,031 square feet. The price per square foot is $454. $950,000, single-family home in the 800 block of 51st Street The property in the 800 block of 51st Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1929 and has a living area of 2,443 square feet. The price per square foot is $389. $1.1 million, detached house in the 1200 block of 40th Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1200 block of 40th Street in Sacramento. The price was $1,130,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1922 and the living area totals 1,895 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $596. $1.4 million, single-family home in the 1300 block of 42nd Street The property in the 1300 block of 42nd Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $1,400,000. The house was built in 1927 and has a living area of 3,055 square feet. The price per square foot is $458.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.