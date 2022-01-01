What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in December?

A condo in Sacramento that sold for $8.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in December.

In total, 33 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $1.1 million, $624 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$950,000, single-family residence in the 800 block of 51st Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of 51st Street in Sacramento. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1929 and the living area totals 2,443 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $389. $960,000, single-family house in the 1300 block of 47th Street The property in the 1300 block of 47th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,751 square feet. The price per square foot is $548. $963,000, detached house in the first block of Aiken Way The 2,956 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Aiken Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $963,000, $326 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 1200 block of 40th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of 40th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,130,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 1,895 square feet. The price per square foot was $596. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 1200 block of 41st Street The sale of the detached house in the 1200 block of 41st Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,340,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1932 and has a living area of 1,938 square feet. The price per square foot was $691. $1.3 million, detached house in the 500 block of Old Burns Way The 2,707 square-foot single family residence in the 500 block of Old Burns Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,349,000, $498 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 5000 block of Sutter Park Way The property in the 5000 block of Sutter Park Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $1,360,500. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,983 square feet. The price per square foot is $456. $1.4 million, single-family home in the 1300 block of 42nd Street The property in the 1300 block of 42nd Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,400,000. The house was built in 1927 and has a living area of 3,055 square feet. The price per square foot is $458. $1.4 million, detached house in the 5000 block of Sutter Park Way The sale of the single-family house in the 5000 block of Sutter Park Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,447,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 3,114 square feet. The price per square foot was $465. $8.3 million, condominium in the 5100 block of Sutter Park Way The property in the 5100 block of Sutter Park Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $8,300,000. The condominium was built in 2020 and has a living area of 408 square feet. The price per square foot is $20,343.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.