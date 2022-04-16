What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last week?

Sac Bee Bot
·2 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 6 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $814,750, $458 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $550,000, single-family home in the 5800 block of O Street

    The sale of the single family residence in the 5800 block of O Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,690 square feet. The price per square foot was $325.

  2. $680,000, single-family house in the 500 block of Sandburg Drive

    The 1,338 square-foot single-family home in the 500 block of Sandburg Drive in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $680,000, $508 per square foot. The house was built in 1953.

  3. $700,000, detached house in the first block of 51st Street

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the first block of 51st Street in Sacramento. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1948 and the living area totals 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $453.

  4. $761,500, single-family residence in the first block of Coloma Way

    The sale of the detached house in the first block of Coloma Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $761,500, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,412 square feet. The price per square foot was $539.

  5. $990,000, single-family house in the first block of Coloma Way

    The property in the first block of Coloma Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $990,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 3,172 square feet. The price per square foot is $312.

  6. $1.2 million, detached house in the 900 block of 45th Street

    The property in the 900 block of 45th Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $1,207,000. The house was built in 1933 and has a living area of 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot is $805.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

