What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in January?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in January.

In total, 35 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $868,014. The average price per square foot was $499.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in January, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$900,000, single-family residence in the 4300 block of T Street The property in the 4300 block of T Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 3,395 square feet. The price per square foot is $265. $1 million, single-family house in the 4400 block of B Street The sale of the single family residence in the 4400 block of B Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 2,731 square feet. The price per square foot was $375. $1.1 million, detached house in the 5200 block of F Street The property in the 5200 block of F Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,109,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,202 square feet. The price per square foot is $504. $1.1 million, single-family home in the 400 block of La Purissima Way The 2,139 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of La Purissima Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,140,000, $533 per square foot. The house was built in 1936. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 800 block of 45th Street The sale of the detached house in the 800 block of 45th Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,225,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,922 square feet. The price per square foot was $637. $1.3 million, detached house in the 300 block of 51st Street The 2,515 square-foot single-family residence in the 300 block of 51st Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,255,500, $499 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 500 block of Old Burns Way A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 500 block of Old Burns Way in Sacramento. The price was $1,264,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2021 and the living area totals 2,515 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $503. $1.5 million, single-family house in the 500 block of Old Burns Way The property in the 500 block of Old Burns Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,698 square feet. The price per square foot is $556. $1.5 million, single-family house in the 4600 block of Henry Way The sale of the single family residence in the 4600 block of Henry Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,915 square feet. The price per square foot was $515. $2 million, detached house in the 1100 block of 46th Street The 4,353 square-foot detached house in the 1100 block of 46th Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $2,000,000, $459 per square foot. The house was built in 1925.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.