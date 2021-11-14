What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 13 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $943,538. The average price per square foot ended up at $516.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 1st, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$688,000, single family house in the 1100 block of 56th Street The sale of the single family house in the 1100 block of 56th Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $688,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 1,196 square feet. The price per square foot was $575. $750,000, single family home in the 4400 block of A Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4400 block of A Street in Sacramento. The price was $750,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,438 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $522. $775,000, detached house in the 1700 block of 41st Street The 1,449 square-foot single family residence in the 1700 block of 41st Street in Sacramento has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $775,000, $535 per square foot. The house was built in 1926. $835,000, single family residence in the 1100 block of Janey Way The property in the 1100 block of Janey Way in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,746 square feet. The price per square foot is $478. $835,000, single family home in the 100 block of 52nd Street The property in the 100 block of 52nd Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,987 square feet. The price per square foot is $420. $850,000, detached house in the 800 block of 42nd Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of 42nd Street in Sacramento. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. It was built in 1932 and the living area totals 2,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $405. $1.2 million, single family residence in the 5100 block of Sutter Park Way The sale of the single family residence in the 5100 block of Sutter Park Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,161,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 1,801 square feet. The price per square foot was $645. $1.3 million, single family house in the 1300 block of 41st Street The 2,710 square-foot single family residence in the 1300 block of 41st Street, Sacramento, has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,325,000, $489 per square foot. The house was built in 1924. $1.6 million, detached house in the 500 block of Old Burns Way The sale of the single family residence in the 500 block of Old Burns Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,565,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,983 square feet. The price per square foot was $525. $1.9 million, single family home in the 1400 block of 43rd Street The property in the 1400 block of 43rd Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $1,895,000. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot is $790.

