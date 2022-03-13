What are the most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last two weeks?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past two weeks.

In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $860,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $562.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of February 21 to the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$630,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of 52nd Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1400 block of 52nd Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot was $520. $664,000, detached house in the 5300 block of Monalee Avenue The property in the 5300 block of Monalee Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $664,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,086 square feet. The price per square foot is $611. $730,000, single-family house in the 5300 block of Roger Way The 1,293 square-foot detached house in the 5300 block of Roger Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $730,000, $565 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. $826,000, single-family residence in the 4300 block of G Street The sale of the single-family house in the 4300 block of G Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $826,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1921 and has a living area of 1,153 square feet. The price per square foot was $716. $1.5 million, detached house in the 4600 block of Buckingham Way The 2,905 square-foot detached house in the 4600 block of Buckingham Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $1,450,000, $499 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.