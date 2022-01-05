What are the most expensive homes sold in The Delta last week?

A house in Rio Vista that sold for $572,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in The Delta in the last week.

In total, 16 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $440,375, $266 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$434,000, detached house in the 300 block of Canyon Spring Drive The 1,687 square-foot single family residence in the 300 block of Canyon Spring Drive, Rio Vista, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $434,000, $257 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $450,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Crescent Drive The property in the 200 block of Crescent Drive in Rio Vista has received new owners. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,611 square feet. The price per square foot is $279. $465,000, single-family residence in the 600 block of Wilmington Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 600 block of Wilmington Lane in Rio Vista. The price was $465,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. $475,000, single-family house in the 900 block of Morgan Lane The 1,830 square-foot single family residence in the 900 block of Morgan Lane in Rio Vista has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $475,000, $260 per square foot. The house was built in 1963. $480,000, single-family house in the first block of Tahoe Drive The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Tahoe Drive in Rio Vista has been finalized. The price was $480,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,268 square feet. The price per square foot was $379. $520,000, detached house in the 500 block of Valley Landing Lane The sale of the single-family residence in the 500 block of Valley Landing Lane, Rio Vista, has been finalized. The price was $520,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 1,837 square feet. The price per square foot was $283. $535,000, single-family residence in the 500 block of Western Hills Drive The property in the 500 block of Western Hills Drive in Rio Vista has new owners. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,483 square feet. The price per square foot is $215. $550,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Rustic Oak Lane The 1,874 square-foot single family residence in the 1900 block of Rustic Oak Lane, Rio Vista, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $550,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. $560,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Pride gln. The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of Pride gln. in Rio Vista has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,635 square feet. The price per square foot was $343. $572,000, single-family house in the 4300 block of Artisan path. The sale of the detached house in the 4300 block of Artisan path., Rio Vista, has been finalized. The price was $572,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,149 square feet. The price per square foot was $266.

