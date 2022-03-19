What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the last week.

In total, 13 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $794,577. The average price per square foot ended up at $514.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of March 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$635,000, single-family home in the 2800 block of Ottowa Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 2800 block of Ottowa Avenue in Davis has been finalized. The price was $635,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,432 square feet. The price per square foot was $443. $661,000, detached house in the 2300 block of Roualt Street The property in the 2300 block of Roualt Street in Davis has new owners. The price was $661,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,117 square feet. The price per square foot is $592. $760,000, single-family house in the 1500 block of Manzanita Lane The 1,541 square-foot single-family residence in the 1500 block of Manzanita Lane, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $760,000, $493 per square foot. The house was built in 1965. $800,000, single-family residence in the 800 block of L Street The sale of the single-family residence in the 800 block of L Street, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,107 square feet. The price per square foot was $723. $835,000, single-family house in the 4200 block of Vista Way The 1,606 square-foot single-family house in the 4200 block of Vista Way in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $835,000, $520 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. $842,500, detached house in the 1700 block of Baywood Lane A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 1700 block of Baywood Lane in Davis. The price was $842,500 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1965 and the living area totals 1,527 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $552. $961,000, single-family home in the 2900 block of Prado Lane The property in the 2900 block of Prado Lane in Davis has received new owners. The price was $961,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,180 square feet. The price per square foot is $441. $980,000, single-family residence in the 5200 block of El Cemonte Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 5200 block of El Cemonte Avenue in Davis. The price was $980,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,648 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $595. $1.1 million, detached house in the 800 block of North Campus Way The property in the 800 block of North Campus Way in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 2,265 square feet. The price per square foot is $464. $1.2 million, single-family house in the 3400 block of Breton Avenue The property in the 3400 block of Breton Avenue in Davis has received new owners. The price was $1,195,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,218 square feet. The price per square foot is $539.

