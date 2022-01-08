What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the past two weeks.

In total, 20 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $690,050, $441 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of December 20 to the week of January 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$698,000, single-family home in the 1100 block of Entrada Drive The property in the 1100 block of Entrada Drive in Davis has new owners. The price was $698,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,155 square feet. The price per square foot is $604. $728,500, condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street The sale of the condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Davis has been finalized. The price was $728,500, and the new owners took over the condominium in November. The condominium has a living area of 1,761 square feet. The price per square foot was $414. $738,000, detached house in the 1400 block of Farragut Circle The sale of the single-family residence in the 1400 block of Farragut Circle, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $738,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,690 square feet. The price per square foot was $437. $740,500, condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street The property in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Davis has received new owners. The price was $740,500. The condominium has a living area of 1,761 square feet. The price per square foot is $420. $761,500, single-family residence in the 1500 block of Monarch Lane The 1,234 square-foot single family residence in the 1500 block of Monarch Lane in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $761,500, $617 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. $775,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Oleander Place The sale of the single family residence in the 1800 block of Oleander Place in Davis has been finalized. The price was $775,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,402 square feet. The price per square foot was $553. $780,000, single-family home in the 500 block of Drummond Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 500 block of Drummond Avenue in Davis. The price was $780,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326. $825,000, single-family residence in the 1200 block of Drexel Drive The 1,775 square-foot single family residence in the 1200 block of Drexel Drive, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $825,000, $465 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. $895,000, single-family house in the 700 block of J Street The sale of the single-family house in the 700 block of J Street, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $895,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,662 square feet. The price per square foot was $539. $1.5 million, detached house in the first block of Parkside Drive The property in the first block of Parkside Drive in Davis has received new owners. The price was $1,520,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 2,530 square feet. The price per square foot is $601.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.