What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $704,273, $448 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of February 21, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$465,000, condominium in the 2100 block of Bella Casa Street The sale of the condominium in the 2100 block of Bella Casa Street, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $465,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in January. The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,160 square feet. The price per square foot was $401. $500,500, condominium in the 1000 block of Berryessa Lane A sale has been finalized for the condominium in the 1000 block of Berryessa Lane in Davis. The price was $500,500 and the new owners took over the condominium in January. The condo was built in 2019 and the living area totals 1,191 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $420. $628,000, detached house in the 2500 block of Bombadil Lane The 1,144 square-foot single-family residence in the 2500 block of Bombadil Lane, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $628,000, $549 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. $720,000, single-family house in the 700 block of Drummond Avenue The property in the 700 block of Drummond Avenue in Davis has new owners. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,654 square feet. The price per square foot is $435. $749,000, single-family home in the 1300 block of Via Colonna Terrace The 1,783 square-foot single-family home in the 1300 block of Via Colonna Terrace in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $749,000, $420 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. $760,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of 11th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of 11th Street in Davis has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,868 square feet. The price per square foot was $407. $780,000, single-family residence in the 3000 block of Campbell Place The property in the 3000 block of Campbell Place in Davis has received new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot is $546. $782,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Catalina Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2000 block of Catalina Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $782,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,935 square feet. The price per square foot was $404. $792,500, condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street The sale of the condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $792,500, and the new owners took over the condominium in December. The condominium has a living area of 1,995 square feet. The price per square foot was $397. $1.2 million, detached house in the 1100 block of Dartmouth Place The sale of the single family residence in the 1100 block of Dartmouth Place in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,170,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,225 square feet. The price per square foot was $526.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.