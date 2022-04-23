What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

    What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Davis that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the last week.

In total, 16 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,031. The average price per square foot was $509.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $765,000, detached house in the 1000 block of Cypress Lane

    The property in the 1000 block of Cypress Lane in Davis has new owners. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,222 square feet. The price per square foot is $626.

  2. $795,000, single-family home in the 3600 block of Arroyo Avenue

    The property in the 3600 block of Arroyo Avenue in Davis has received new owners. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,567 square feet. The price per square foot is $507.

  3. $820,000, single-family residence in the 2800 block of Prado Lane

    The sale of the detached house in the 2800 block of Prado Lane, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,471 square feet. The price per square foot was $557.

  4. $825,000, single-family house in the 4400 block of Vista Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 4400 block of Vista Way in Davis. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 2,026 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $407.

  5. $845,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of Nutmeg Lane

    The 1,296 square-foot single-family residence in the 1400 block of Nutmeg Lane, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $845,000, $652 per square foot. The house was built in 1966.

  6. $1 million, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Vistosa Street

    The 2,040 square-foot single-family residence in the 4000 block of Vistosa Street in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,005,000, $493 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

  7. $1 million, single-family house in the 400 block of A Street

    The sale of the single family residence in the 400 block of A Street in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,010,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1923 and has a living area of 1,757 square feet. The price per square foot was $575.

  8. $1.3 million, detached house in the 44200 block of Lakeview Drive

    The sale of the single-family house in the 44200 block of Lakeview Drive, El Macero, has been finalized. The price was $1,300,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,450 square feet. The price per square foot was $531.

  9. $1.4 million, single-family residence in the 1000 block of Pierce Lane

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of Pierce Lane in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,425,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,789 square feet. The price per square foot was $511.

  10. $1.5 million, single-family home in the 3700 block of Modoc Place

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 3700 block of Modoc Place in Davis. The price was $1,475,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,791 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $528.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

