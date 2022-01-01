What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in El Macero that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in December.

In total, 39 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $752,885. The average price per square foot ended up at $448.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in December, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$890,000, single-family residence in the 1500 block of Eligio Lane The property in the 1500 block of Eligio Lane in Davis has new owners. The price was $890,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,186 square feet. The price per square foot is $407. $910,000, single-family home in the 500 block of Reed Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 500 block of Reed Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $910,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,607 square feet. The price per square foot was $566. $915,000, detached house in the 2400 block of Leonardo Street The property in the 2400 block of Leonardo Street in Davis has received new owners. The price was $915,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,993 square feet. The price per square foot is $459. $1 million, single-family house in the 2200 block of Alameda Avenue The 2,272 square-foot single family residence in the 2200 block of Alameda Avenue in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,030,000, $453 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $1 million, single-family house in the 800 block of Barcelona Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 800 block of Barcelona Avenue in Davis. The price was $1,032,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 2,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $486. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 800 block of Kestrel Place The 1,948 square-foot single family residence in the 800 block of Kestrel Place, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $539 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. $1.1 million, detached house in the 44500 block of El Macero Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 44500 block of El Macero Drive, El Macero, has been finalized. The price was $1,115,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet. The price per square foot was $541. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 2000 block of Bishop Place The property in the 2000 block of Bishop Place in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,170,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,841 square feet. The price per square foot is $412. $1.3 million, single-family house in the 300 block of Merganser Place The property in the 300 block of Merganser Place in Davis has received new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,144 square feet. The price per square foot is $398. $1.8 million, single-family residence in the 27000 block of El Macero Drive The sale of the detached house in the 27000 block of El Macero Drive, El Macero, has been finalized. The price was $1,825,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 3,188 square feet. The price per square foot was $572.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.