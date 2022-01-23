What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the last week.

In total, 8 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $775,324. The average price per square foot ended up at $445.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$335,000, condominium in the 1900 block of Donner Avenue A sale has been finalized for the condominium in the 1900 block of Donner Avenue in Davis. The price was $335,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in November. The condo was built in 1971 and the living area totals 819 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $409. $525,000, single-family home in the 2600 block of Chateau Lane The 2,459 square-foot single family residence in the 2600 block of Chateau Lane, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $525,000, $214 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. $725,000, single-family house in the 3200 block of Via Verde Terrace The property in the 3200 block of Via Verde Terrace in Davis has received new owners. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,783 square feet. The price per square foot is $407. $800,000, detached house in the 800 block of North Campus Way The sale of the single family residence in the 800 block of North Campus Way in Davis has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,273 square feet. The price per square foot was $628. $825,090, single-family residence in the 1200 block of Drexel Drive The 1,775 square-foot single family residence in the 1200 block of Drexel Drive in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $825,090, $465 per square foot. The house was built in 1971. $825,500, single-family house in the 3900 block of Vistosa Court The sale of the single-family home in the 3900 block of Vistosa Court, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $825,500, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,775 square feet. The price per square foot was $465. $1 million, single-family home in the 800 block of Barcelona Avenue The property in the 800 block of Barcelona Avenue in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,032,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,125 square feet. The price per square foot is $486. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1300 block of Brown Drive The property in the 1300 block of Brown Drive in Davis has received new owners. The price was $1,135,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,926 square feet. The price per square foot is $589.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.