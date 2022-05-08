What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $793,136. The average price per square foot was $488.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$525,000, single-family house in the 800 block of Sycamore Lane The property in the 800 block of Sycamore Lane in Davis has received new owners. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,624 square feet. The price per square foot is $323. $584,000, detached house in the 200 block of Baja Avenue The sale of the single-family home in the 200 block of Baja Avenue, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $584,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot was $579. $629,000, condominium in the 900 block of Alvarado Avenue The 1,456 square-foot condominium in the 900 block of Alvarado Avenue in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $629,000, $432 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1981. $655,000, single-family residence in the 300 block of Messina Terrace The property in the 300 block of Messina Terrace in Davis has new owners. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,343 square feet. The price per square foot is $488. $825,000, single-family home in the 800 block of Lake Terrace Circle A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 800 block of Lake Terrace Circle in Davis. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 2,075 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $398. $888,000, single-family house in the 1400 block of Cornell Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1400 block of Cornell Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $888,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,435 square feet. The price per square foot was $619. $930,000, single-family home in the 1400 block of Vigo Court The 1,739 square-foot single-family home in the 1400 block of Vigo Court, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $930,000, $535 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $1 million, single-family residence in the 4300 block of El Macero Drive A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 4300 block of El Macero Drive in Davis. The price was $1,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,944 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $514. $1.1 million, detached house in the 5200 block of El Cemonte Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 5200 block of El Cemonte Avenue in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,130,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,928 square feet. The price per square foot was $586. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 1400 block of Yukon Street The 2,364 square-foot detached house in the 1400 block of Yukon Street, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,185,000, $501 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.