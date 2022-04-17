What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the last week.

In total, 21 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $790,738. The average price per square foot was $513.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of April 4, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$782,500, condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street The property in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Davis has new owners. The price was $782,500. The condominium has a living area of 1,995 square feet. The price per square foot is $392. $810,000, single-family residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Drive A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Drive in Davis. The price was $810,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $498. $820,000, single-family house in the 2500 block of Lafayette Drive The property in the 2500 block of Lafayette Drive in Davis has received new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,434 square feet. The price per square foot is $572. $825,000, detached house in the 1000 block of Bienville Street The 1,496 square-foot detached house in the 1000 block of Bienville Street, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $825,000, $551 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. $930,000, single-family home in the 800 block of North Campus Way The property in the 800 block of North Campus Way in Davis has new owners. The price was $930,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,502 square feet. The price per square foot is $619. $981,000, single-family house in the 3200 block of Oyster Bay Avenue The sale of the single-family residence in the 3200 block of Oyster Bay Avenue, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $981,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,715 square feet. The price per square foot was $572. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 500 block of Miller Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 500 block of Miller Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,948 square feet. The price per square foot was $616. $1.3 million, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Mariposa Circle The 2,213 square-foot single-family residence in the 1700 block of Mariposa Circle in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,310,000, $592 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. $1.4 million, detached house in the 1900 block of Arena Drive The 3,292 square-foot detached house in the 1900 block of Arena Drive in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,425,000, $433 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $1.6 million, detached house in the 1900 block of Cannery Loop The property in the 1900 block of Cannery Loop in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,625,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,226 square feet. The price per square foot is $504.

