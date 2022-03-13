What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the past week.

In total, 14 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $848,714. The average price per square foot was $526.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of February 28, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$700,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Baywood Lane The 1,234 square-foot detached house in the 1500 block of Baywood Lane in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $700,000, $567 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. $715,000, detached house in the 2300 block of Roualt Street The sale of the single-family house in the 2300 block of Roualt Street, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $715,000, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,235 square feet. The price per square foot was $579. $735,000, single-family house in the 2900 block of Avila Bay Place The sale of the single family residence in the 2900 block of Avila Bay Place in Davis has been finalized. The price was $735,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,340 square feet. The price per square foot was $549. $738,500, condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street The 1,761 square-foot condominium in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $738,500, $419 per square foot. $815,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Mallorca Lane The 1,471 square-foot single-family residence in the 2900 block of Mallorca Lane in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $815,000, $554 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. $875,000, single-family house in the 2900 block of Coho Place The 1,850 square-foot single-family home in the 2900 block of Coho Place, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $875,000, $473 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. $950,000, single-family residence in the 5200 block of Hamel Street A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 5200 block of Hamel Street in Davis. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1979 and the living area totals 1,924 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $494. $1.2 million, detached house in the 400 block of Heron Place The property in the 400 block of Heron Place in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,348 square feet. The price per square foot is $511. $1.5 million, single-family home in the 1200 block of Colby Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of Colby Drive in Davis has been finalized. The price was $1,476,500, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot was $628. $1.7 million, detached house in the 800 block of Peregrine Avenue The sale of the single-family residence in the 800 block of Peregrine Avenue, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $1,675,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,523 square feet. The price per square foot was $664.

