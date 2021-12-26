What are the most expensive homes sold in Davis, California?

A house in Davis that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Davis in the last week.

In total, 15 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $828,933. The average price per square foot was $447.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$708,000, detached house in the 500 block of Drummond Avenue The property in the 500 block of Drummond Avenue in Davis has new owners. The price was $708,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,897 square feet. The price per square foot is $373. $770,000, single-family house in the 800 block of Anderson Road The 1,522 square-foot single family residence in the 800 block of Anderson Road in Davis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $770,000, $506 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. $800,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Baja Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Baja Avenue in Davis. The price was $800,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,710 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $468. $890,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Eligio Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of Eligio Lane in Davis has been finalized. The price was $890,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,186 square feet. The price per square foot was $407. $910,000, single-family house in the 500 block of Reed Drive The sale of the single-family house in the 500 block of Reed Drive, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $910,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,607 square feet. The price per square foot was $566. $915,000, detached house in the 2400 block of Leonardo Street The property in the 2400 block of Leonardo Street in Davis has received new owners. The price was $915,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,993 square feet. The price per square foot is $459. $1 million, single-family home in the 2200 block of Alameda Avenue The 2,272 square-foot single family residence in the 2200 block of Alameda Avenue, Davis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $1,030,000, $453 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 44500 block of El Macero Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 44500 block of El Macero Drive in El Macero has been finalized. The price was $1,115,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet. The price per square foot was $541. $1.2 million, single-family residence in the 2000 block of Bishop Place The property in the 2000 block of Bishop Place in Davis has new owners. The price was $1,170,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,841 square feet. The price per square foot is $412. $1.3 million, single-family home in the 300 block of Merganser Place The sale of the detached house in the 300 block of Merganser Place, Davis, has been finalized. The price was $1,250,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,144 square feet. The price per square foot was $398.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.