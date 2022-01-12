What are the most expensive homes sold in Citrus Heights last week?

A house in Citrus Heights that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Citrus Heights in the past week.

In total, 25 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $454,520. The average price per square foot ended up at $320.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$463,500, single-family home in the 6900 block of Greenbrook Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 6900 block of Greenbrook Circle in Citrus Heights has been finalized. The price was $463,500, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot was $323. $470,000, single-family residence in the 6200 block of Burntwood Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6200 block of Burntwood Way in Citrus Heights. The price was $470,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $362. $478,000, single-family house in the 6800 block of Coventry Drive The 1,517 square-foot single family residence in the 6800 block of Coventry Drive, Citrus Heights, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $478,000, $315 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. $480,000, detached house in the 7100 block of Parkvale Way The 1,464 square-foot single family residence in the 7100 block of Parkvale Way in Citrus Heights has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $480,000, $328 per square foot. The house was built in 1982. $495,000, single-family home in the 6200 block of Burntwood Way The property in the 6200 block of Burntwood Way in Citrus Heights has received new owners. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,350 square feet. The price per square foot is $367. $500,000, single-family house in the 7200 block of Cheval Court The sale of the detached house in the 7200 block of Cheval Court, Citrus Heights, has been finalized. The price was $500,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,316 square feet. The price per square foot was $380. $500,000, single-family residence in the 8600 block of Blue Jay Way The property in the 8600 block of Blue Jay Way in Citrus Heights has new owners. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,691 square feet. The price per square foot is $296. $509,000, detached house in the 7100 block of Mountainside Drive The 1,316 square-foot single family residence in the 7100 block of Mountainside Drive in Citrus Heights has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $509,000, $387 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. $540,000, single-family home in the 7900 block of Oak Avenue The property in the 7900 block of Oak Avenue in Citrus Heights has new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,982 square feet. The price per square foot is $272. $800,000, detached house in the 8300 block of Patton Avenue The 2,607 square-foot single family residence in the 8300 block of Patton Avenue, Citrus Heights, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $800,000, $307 per square foot. The house was built in 1944.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.