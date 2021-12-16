What are the most expensive homes sold in Citrus Heights in the the last week?

A house in Citrus Heights that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Citrus Heights in the past week.

In total, 33 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $447,892, $298 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$485,000, detached house in the 6800 block of Albury Street The property in the 6800 block of Albury Street in Citrus Heights has new owners. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,628 square feet. The price per square foot is $298. $499,000, single-family home in the 7900 block of Wapiti Place The property in the 7900 block of Wapiti Place in Citrus Heights has received new owners. The price was $499,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,995 square feet. The price per square foot is $250. $510,000, single-family residence in the 7800 block of Sungarden Drive The sale of the single-family residence in the 7800 block of Sungarden Drive, Citrus Heights, has been finalized. The price was $510,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,582 square feet. The price per square foot was $322. $550,000, single-family house in the 6900 block of Henning Drive The 2,034 square-foot single family residence in the 6900 block of Henning Drive in Citrus Heights has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $550,000, $270 per square foot. The house was built in 1958. $555,000, single-family residence in the 7600 block of Sycamore Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 7600 block of Sycamore Drive in Citrus Heights. The price was $555,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 2,265 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. $559,000, single-family home in the 7500 block of Ripplewood Court The sale of the single family residence in the 7500 block of Ripplewood Court in Citrus Heights has been finalized. The price was $559,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 1,714 square feet. The price per square foot was $326. $579,448, detached house in the 8400 block of Lichen Drive The 1,557 square-foot single family residence in the 8400 block of Lichen Drive, Citrus Heights, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $579,448, $372 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. $600,000, single-family house in the 7800 block of Dracena Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 7800 block of Dracena Drive in Citrus Heights has been finalized. The price was $600,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,603 square feet. The price per square foot was $374. $600,000, single-family house in the 8200 block of Scarlet Oak Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8200 block of Scarlet Oak Circle in Citrus Heights. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 1,975 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. $1.2 million, townhouse in the 7800 block of Windsor Lane The sale of the townhouse in the 7800 block of Windsor Lane, Citrus Heights, has been finalized. The price was $1,242,500, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,621 square feet. The price per square foot was $767.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.