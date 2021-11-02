What are the most expensive homes sold in Carmichael in the last week?

A homes in Carmichael that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmichael in the last week.

In total, 34 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $700,868. The average price per square foot was $329.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of October 25th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$755,000, detached house in the 4200 block of Tyrone Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 4200 block of Tyrone Way in Carmichael. The price was $755,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 2002 and the living area totals 2,238 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $337. $800,000, single family residence in the 1200 block of Gary Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1200 block of Gary Way in Carmichael has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,871 square feet. The price per square foot was $428. $839,000, single family home in the 4600 block of Hixon Circle The 3,222 square-foot single family residence in the 4600 block of Hixon Circle in Carmichael has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $839,000, $260 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. $915,000, single family house in the 5000 block of Sudbury Way The property in the 5000 block of Sudbury Way in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $915,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 2,438 square feet. The price per square foot is $375. $982,000, detached house in the 3700 block of Casa Loma Way The 4,342 square-foot single family residence in the 3700 block of Casa Loma Way, Carmichael, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $982,000, $226 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. $1.1 million, single family residence in the 5200 block of Shelato Way The sale of the single family home in the 5200 block of Shelato Way, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $1,105,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,699 square feet. The price per square foot was $409. $1.2 million, single family home in the 1500 block of Elsdon Circle A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1500 block of Elsdon Circle in Carmichael. The price was $1,150,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The year of construction for the house was 1973 and the living area totals 4,052 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. $1.2 million, single family house in the 1600 block of Arden Bluffs Lane The property in the 1600 block of Arden Bluffs Lane in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $1,199,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,772 square feet. The price per square foot is $318. $1.9 million, single family residence in the 1900 block of Cenacle Lane The property in the 1900 block of Cenacle Lane in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $1,850,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,616 square feet. The price per square foot is $512. $2.1 million, single family home in the 2600 block of Willow Way The sale of the single family residence in the 2600 block of Willow Way, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $2,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house has a living area of 3,205 square feet. The price per square foot was $640.

