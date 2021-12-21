What are the most expensive homes sold in Carmichael in the the last week?

A house in Carmichael that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmichael in the past week.

In total, 19 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $648,447. The average price per square foot was $323.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$310,000, detached house in the 4100 block of Tyrone Way The 1,599 square-foot single family residence in the 4100 block of Tyrone Way, Carmichael, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $310,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 1968. $460,000, single-family residence in the 5600 block of Vall Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 5600 block of Vall Court in Carmichael. The price was $460,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1984 and the living area totals 1,585 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. $570,000, single-family home in the 5400 block of Canfield Avenue The 1,334 square-foot single family residence in the 5400 block of Canfield Avenue in Carmichael has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $570,000, $427 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. $577,000, single-family house in the 4900 block of Bowman Oaks Way The sale of the single-family house in the 4900 block of Bowman Oaks Way, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $577,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,691 square feet. The price per square foot was $341. $585,000, detached house in the 5300 block of Adelaide Way The sale of the single family residence in the 5300 block of Adelaide Way in Carmichael has been finalized. The price was $585,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,854 square feet. The price per square foot was $316. $701,000, single-family house in the 3500 block of Jay Jay Lane The property in the 3500 block of Jay Jay Lane in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $701,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,046 square feet. The price per square foot is $230. $810,000, single-family residence in the 5400 block of Minx Way The property in the 5400 block of Minx Way in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $810,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,753 square feet. The price per square foot is $462. $842,500, single-family home in the 1900 block of Lambeth Way The property in the 1900 block of Lambeth Way in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $842,500. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,249 square feet. The price per square foot is $375. $1.1 million, single-family residence in the 1000 block of Friars Court The sale of the single-family home in the 1000 block of Friars Court, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot was $488. $1.4 million, single-family home in the 1400 block of Kingsford Drive The property in the 1400 block of Kingsford Drive in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $1,410,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,269 square feet. The price per square foot is $431.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.