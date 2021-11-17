What are the most expensive homes sold in Carmichael in the last week?

A house in Carmichael that sold for $647,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmichael in the past week.

In total, 18 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $476,817, $286 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 8th, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$500,000, single family residence in the 6000 block of Leafwood Drive The property in the 6000 block of Leafwood Drive in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 3,577 square feet. The price per square foot is $140. $509,000, detached house in the 2900 block of Garfield Avenue The 1,200 square-foot single family residence in the 2900 block of Garfield Avenue, Carmichael, has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $509,000, $424 per square foot. The house was built in 1954. $515,000, single family house in the 2600 block of Stamp Mill Court The sale of the single family residence in the 2600 block of Stamp Mill Court in Carmichael has been finalized. The price was $515,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,784 square feet. The price per square foot was $289. $515,000, single family home in the 6600 block of Saint James Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6600 block of Saint James Drive in Carmichael. The price was $515,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. It was built in 1968 and the living area totals 1,992 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. $539,000, detached house in the 4000 block of Triplett Court The 1,970 square-foot single family residence in the 4000 block of Triplett Court in Carmichael has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $539,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. $550,000, single family home in the 5100 block of Tonya Way The property in the 5100 block of Tonya Way in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,880 square feet. The price per square foot is $293. $550,000, single family house in the 7000 block of Los Olivos Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 7000 block of Los Olivos Way in Carmichael. The price was $550,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 1,994 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $276. $550,000, single family residence in the 4700 block of Donnie Lyn Way The sale of the single family home in the 4700 block of Donnie Lyn Way, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,245 square feet. The price per square foot was $442. $560,000, single family home in the 6300 block of Perrin Way The property in the 6300 block of Perrin Way in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,480 square feet. The price per square foot is $378. $647,000, single family house in the 2700 block of Julie Ann Court The 2,163 square-foot single family residence in the 2700 block of Julie Ann Court, Carmichael, has sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $647,000, $299 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.