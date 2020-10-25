Most Eligible Bachelor Teaser: Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde’s Expectations From A Married Life Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video)

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor is here! Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the teaser of this rom-com is filled with hilarious moments. As the title of the film suggests, Akhil who plays the character Harsha, is an eligible bachelor, an NRI, who is hoping for a perfect married life. The teaser shows that he meets several girls and asks them ‘What do you expect from a married life?’ Many of them come up with the standard answers of having a caring husband, a man who helps in household chores, no joint families conditions, and so on. Most Eligible Bachelor New Poster: Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni Give Us a Glimpse Of Their Quarantine Life From Their Romantic Drama.

Also Read | Kullu Dussehra 2020 Full Dates, Significance and History: Know Celebrations Associated With This Annual Festive Occasion in Himachal Pradesh

But this handsome hunk is stunned when he meets Vibha (Pooja Hegde). She is bold and beautiful, chirpy, a modern girl who is a stand-up comedian. Her expectations of the ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ in her life and then the expectations from a married life will leave you amazed. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s onscreen chemistry in this fun-filled romantic drama is surely going to win hearts. Most Eligible Bachelor: Pooja Hegde Makes an Announcement on the Upcoming Film's New Poster Reveal.

Watch The Teaser Of Most Eligible Bachelor Below:

Also Read | Power Star Pawan Kalyan Announces About His New Film With Saagar K Chandra On The Occasion Of Dussehra 2020! (Watch Video)

Written and directed by Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor looks like a perfect family entertainer. This Telugu film bankrolled under the banner of GA2 Pictures is all set to be released during the time of Sankranthi next year.