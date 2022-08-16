‘Most eclectic home’ in California lives up to its name. Check out the ‘House of Sin’

A home with quite the reputation has landed on the Southern California real estate market for $10.2 million.

Nicknamed “House of Sin,” the visually stunning five-bedroom, six-bathroom Los Angeles residence was once owned by celebrity photographer Richard Franklin, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

While the nickname seems to be more on the lascivious end of the spectrum, it’s the home’s views that end up taking your breath away for real.

“This Hollywood Hills contemporary entertainer’s paradise must be seen to believe! As seen on Entertainment TV’s ‘A List Homes,’ this architectural with birds eye views is a true vision,” the listing on Aaron Kirman Group says. “Upon entering, you will be amazed by the high vaulted ceilings with skylights and glass doors that open to panoramic views from the hills to the city and beyond. “

The photos not only show those delectable views from the pool area, but also rooms bursting with blinding fluorescent color from under the shade of black lights throughout its 7,500 square feet.

Features in the home include:

Rooftop deck

Chef’s kitchen

Skylights

“Zen-like living and dining room”

Night club

Media room

Casino

“Enclave with spa and waterfalls”

According to TopTenRealEstate, Franklin photographed more than 600 models in the home, including reality TV queen Kim Kardashian.

The residence is also available to rent for $40,000 per month, the New York Post says.

The listing is held by Joshua Marrow and Brooke A. Elliott of AKG at Compass.

