Most councils pay private police forces ‘per fine’ issued for minor offences, findings show

Hayley Dixon
·6 min read
Private enforcement companies hand out fixed penalty notices for a range of offences including dropping rubbish, walking dogs on beaches and feeding birds - Daisy-Daisy/iStockphoto
Nine in ten councils employing private police forces pay them per fine issued for littering and loitering, the first figures have shown.

A total of 66 councils employ enforcement companies to hand out fixed penalty notices for an ever-increasing range of offences which include dropping rubbish, walking dogs on beaches and feeding birds.

Despite a Government ban on the companies earning more money the more fines they dish out, almost 90 per cent of councils agreed to pay in this way, documents obtained using Freedom of Information laws show.

A number of other councils have targets for the number of fines handed out and have included the cash that they would make in their budgets, an investigation by the Manifesto Club has found.

At least one council admitted that the money was being “used to support core council services within the department, due to reduced central funding from government’.

Councils becoming 'dependant' on fining

Last night Steve Double, a Defra Minister, warned that councils should not “abuse the power” to raise money.

In Birmingham, they opt to use the so-called private police as they are more “confrontational” and have access to a greater range of personal information than the council staff.

The Corruption of Punishment 2022 report, shared with the Daily Telegraph, warns: “With budget pressures, many councils are becoming dependent on fining as a source of income for funding core services, departmental salaries, or special projects.”

Contracts and bids detailed in the report include targets and “projected income”, with to Dartford Council saying it expected Kingdom expected its fines to include 3,500 for littering and 1,000 for violating PSPOs.

The FOI requests asked councils what they did with the cash raised and responses ranged from placing it into general funds, paying staff and funding environmental projects.

While many of the financial arrangements are shrouded in secrecy, in the financial year 2021/22 between them 35 councils paid the private enforcement companies £5,026,174 whilst 44 councils raked in £4,148,887 in fines revenue.

Of the 53 councils that released details of their financial deals, 47 pay them private enforcers on the basis that they can earn more by issuing more fines.

This is despite 2019 guidance from Defra, which oversees litter fines, which states the companies should not be able to issue more penalties to increase their profits and councils should not use them to raise revenue.

Incentivised enforcement

Josie Appleton, Director of the Manifesto Club, warned that the system of “incentivised enforcement" has led to “widely recognised abuses”.

“Fining for profit distorts the enforcement system, which is guided not by justice or proportionality, or the aim of clean streets, but by a desire to issue as many penalties as possible,” she said. “This leads to the harassment and intimidation of members of the public by enforcement officers, as well as the punishment of trivial or non- existent offences.”

Enforcement officers have been accused of following people to see if they drop things, hiding in bushes and pretending to be real policemen in order to pressure people into paying up, the report noted.

Fines complained about include a penalty for putting a carton on the floor whilst loading shopping into a boot, for dropping a thread from a glove and choking on a piece of bacon.

Whilst the majority are for litter, councils are increasingly using private police forces to dish out penalties for low level criminal offences including anti-social behaviour and to restrict actions such as dog walking.

Some of the contracts now allow officer to issue fines for up to 27 offences, including anti-social behaviour such as loitering or drinking alcohol in public.

For dropping litter members of the public can be fined up to £150, and many councils opt to dish out the maximum penalty, which breaches of a PSPO can be met with an on the spot penalty of £100 increasing to a maximum of £1,000.

In 2016 there were five councils employing private companies to hand out fines for breaches of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs), there are now 48, the report found.

Civil liberties groups have criticised the orders as draconian and warn that they have been used in the past to ban swearing in public, busking and bird feeding.

Last year 188,895 fines were issued, one of the highest numbers on record.

The report has called for an immediate change in the law to ensure “that financial incentives are separated from enforcement”.

Defra Minister Steve Double said: “Littering blights our towns and costs taxpayer’s money. We have provided guidance to councils on litter enforcement and are crystal clear that any council that outsources it must make sure their contractors follow the rules. The Environment Act enables us to put that guidance on a statutory footing.

“The government is clear that councils must not abuse the power to impose penalties or use litter enforcement as a way of raising money.”

CASE STUDY: Windsor

When 82-year-old Margaret Newton dropped a piece of tissue from her bag as she reached in to get her keys, she did not even notice.

But unfortunately for her, two enforcement officers from the so called ‘litter police’ did -and handed her a £100 fine that would wipe out her weekly state pension.

Mrs Newton had been was spotted “littering” in Windsor by one of the many private police forces across the country who are paid more by councils depending on how many fines they issue.

Windsor and Maidenhead Royal Borough Council have a contract with District Enforcement which allows the company to keep 70 per cent of every penalty issued while the local authority banks the rest.

The council were contacted for comment.

CASE STUDY: Birmingham

In Birmingham, where the enforcement officers are paid an hourly rate but the ‘number of fixed penalty notices paid or referred to prosecution’ is seen as a key performance indicator, a document shows they the “robustness” of the private police officers is key to their decision to employ them.

“These are 1 to 1 encounters between an enforcement officer and offenders which are often confrontational and need a level of robustness and tenacity to obtain the ID of an offender,” the 2021 tender strategy report notes.

“The abuse received is often higher than we would expect in the council and therefore tends to lead to persons with only this skill to undertake the work.”

The council’s own staff were “reluctant” to engage, and this resulted in a “low number of tickets”, it adds.

It also says that the companies have “intelligence/ digital systems for identifying offenders” which outstrip the council’s resources as they have “access to multiple public databases for this”.

