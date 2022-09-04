The most controversial PM since Lloyd George: historians on Boris Johnson

Caroline Davies
·6 min read

You have to go back a century, to the radical “Welsh Wizard” David Lloyd George, to find a British prime minister judged as controversial and as indifferent to the rules as Boris Johnson, political historians agree.

The Liberal leader was a “very scandalous figure, who did have the qualities needed to see the first world war through to a successful conclusion, but he split the Liberal party, and he had a slush fund paid for by the sale of peerages”, said Andrew Gimson, author of Gimson’s Prime Ministers.

Eventually, he had the rug pulled from under him in 1922. “Stanley Baldwin said of Lloyd George, ‘He had a morally disintegrating effect on all whom he had to deal with’,” said Gimson. “I know, many people take the same view of Mr Johnson. And, of course, Lloyd George thought he could come back – but he never did – and stayed in the House of Commons for years after.”

It is the lot of all prime ministers to be the brunt of jibes and criticisms since 1721, when Whig Sir Robert Walpole took up office to the despair of writers such as Jonathan Swift, Alexander Pope, John Gay and Henry Fielding, “who thought he was on the take”, said Gimson, whose new biography of Johnson is published this month.

Walpole built a palatial Norfolk mansion, and installed wonderful pictures, now in the Hermitage, St Petersburg. “Rather more serious stuff than Lulu Lytle wallpaper, I would say. Though, to some people, the wallpaper and those awful fittings might be the most disgusting example of prime ministerial greed ever,” added Gimson.

Johnson detractors may have accused him of misleading – or, as the former Speaker John Bercow put it, of having “an insouciant and flippant disregard for the accuracy of what he says to the House of Commons” – but others may characterise it as “more often wishful thinking or exaggeration”, Gimson said.

He added: “I think he is part of a tradition in English public life of big figures who couldn’t really care less about rules. It’s difficult to think of anyone like him who is still alive.”

In the pantheon of UK premiers, Johnson must claim his place as among the most scandalous, according to the contemporary historian Sir Anthony Seldon, political biographer of all UK prime ministers since Thatcher, and whose biography of Johnson is due in the spring.

“His premiership was controversial and historic, because of Brexit, the landslide, and Covid, but also historically wasted opportunities. To have squandered the landslide is really unusual. He simply didn’t know how to be prime minister, hadn’t a clue,” said Seldon.

“He had more flaws than the Shard. But also extraordinary once-in-a-generation political gifts; the ability to read politics, to see a big picture, to communicate, and to be liked, far and wide,” he added.

“It’s historic, also, because of the extraordinary lack of respect for convention and the constitution.

“He thought he could make up his own rules, but in the end he found out that he couldn’t. He ran out of oxygen. He went on and on defying gravity and in the end he fell from the sky.

David Lloyd George and Boris Johnson.
David Lloyd George and Boris Johnson. Photograph: Getty Images

“Where will it rank? It was certainly the most unconventional premiership since Lloyd George.”

Alistair Cooke, Conservative peer and party official historian, said Johnson was at the centre of one of the greatest political controversies of all: Brexit.

He had relished it, “solely because it enabled him to advance his own interests, not because he had a vision of how Brexit would benefit his country.” And his Tory predecessors would be “aghast” at his inability to explain how such momentous upheaval would bring economic gain, he said. Unlike Thatcher, who submitted to long media interviews to justify her actions, Johnson had not given a single interview of that kind, Lord Lexden added.

“Johnson was the most frivolous leader the Conservative party had ever had. The Nero de nous jours. He would not put in the hours that running a successful government demands. He chopped and changed policies at whim. He was the first Conservative leader to show no respect for the country’s historic institutions, embarrassing the Queen by proroguing parliament illegally, and treating the Lords and Commons with distain.

“He often acted in ways that are incompatible with Conservative values and traditions. Was he really a Conservative at all? That ultimately is why this egotistical prime minister without political convictions will always be regarded as one of the most controversial holders of the office,” he added.

Politicians in the past, such as Lloyd George, who had a long affair with his secretary, were protected by a “kind of omertà” in the media and high politics that prevented such matters becoming public, said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at Nottingham University. Johnson, he said, was a victim of more open post-Profumo scrutiny.

But, personal life aside, “the alacrity with which [Johnson] broke rules and conventions and norms that have defined British politics in the postwar period, that is something that is unique, I think.”

It may be Johnson’s behaviour sets a new, lower standard for politicians that becomes the norm, he said. “I would like to think historians of the future will stand back, look at his premiership, and say, ‘Oh my God. How did that happen?’ The danger is, he might now have been establishing norms and practices that future historians will think, ‘That’s alright.’ And they become the norm, become the consensus.”

No postwar prime minister had managed to get themselves into as much trouble as Johnson, according to Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, and author of The Conservatives since 1945.

Citing Partygate and the handling of Covid as examples, Bale said: “I really do think you would have to go back almost a century to find a prime minister who has been mired in this kind of controversy, and all of his own making.”

It would also probably more than rival the controversy around Harold Wilson’s Lavender List, he said. Wilson’s resignation honours list was a controversial set of awards known as the “lavender list” due to a claim that it was drafted on lavender notepaper by the head of Wilson’s office, Marcia Williams (both Williams and Wilson denied this). It included wealthy businessmen not close to either Wilson nor the Labour party.

Bale added of Johnson: “I think his willingness to mislead people, both his colleagues and in parliament and the media on countless occasions, really does mark him out from most of his predecessors.

“He’s taken almost everything to another level really. We haven’t seen another prime minister since Lloyd George who has been as capable of doing that as he has.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Canada Games flag sails into Port of Charlottetown aboard HMCS Oriole

    The Canada Games flag has arrived in Charlottetown after a voyage from Ontario's Niagara region, where it last flew during the 2022 summer edition of the games. This February, it will be Prince Edward Island's turn to hoist it as the province hosts the 2023 Canada Games. "This is a momentous occasion for us," P.E.I. Canada Games co-chair Brian McFeely said at a dockside ceremony on Wednesday. "It is a milestone for our games. This means we're it." His co-chair Wayne Carew agreed the finish line

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.