Most commonly stolen cars in Sacramento County: Does yours make the list?

Vivienne Aguilar
·3 min read

If you own a Honda model from 1994 and 2002 and you live in Sacramento County, you likely have one of the top 10 most stolen vehicle types in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Statewide, Hondas took the second, fourth and sixth spots on the list of vehicles most often stolen in California, the Bee previously reported. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, these cars are the most commonly stolen in California:

  1. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)

  2. Honda Civic

  3. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)

  4. Honda Accord

  5. GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)

  6. Honda CR-V

  7. Toyota Camry

  8. Toyota Corolla

  9. Chevrolet Tahoe

  10. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

The Bee asked CHP to break down theft by make and model in the county. Nine models made up a list of 40 most stolen cars in vehicle tracking and information system. They include, from various make years:

  • Honda Accord

  • Honda Civic

  • Toyota Camry

  • Toyota Corolla

  • Acura Integra

  • Nissan Altima

  • Nissan Sentra

  • Dodge Challenger

  • Hyundai Elantra

Of the top 40, 27 were Hondas.

Honda Civics and Accords are the only makes and models that made it to the top 10 list of most stolen vehicles, according to data Katherine Goodson, a spokesperson for the CHP, shared with The Bee. All of the vehicles were made between the years 1994 and 2002.

Overall, 3,320 cars were stolen in Sacramento County in 2021, according to the CHP.

In the same year, roughly 3,043 vehicles were recovered.

Why are some cars more commonly stolen than others?

The amount of wear and tear on your driver’s side key slot might have something to do with it.

“People don’t even think about checking on it,” said American River College Mechanic Professor Jennifer West.

The Bee previously reported cars older than 20 years are more likely to be targeted because they are not equipped with safety features.

“I heard passenger side doors may not always be alarmed,” West said. “The driver’s side key latch gets used the most so it’s more loose and worn.”

She described a former student who was able to enter a locked 2003 Toyota Corolla by using another key made by the same manufacturer.

“She giggled the other key into the lock and was inside in 20 seconds,” West said.

In older vehicles, it is “easy to punch the ignition,” said CHP spokesperson Ashley Merchant. Newer cars with fobs and push-to-start ignitions don’t have this issue.

The agency is not able to track specific locations of car theft in Sacramento County, said Goodson. The CHP is only able to get the data provided to them at their area offices or through law enforcement.

If your car is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately to increase the chances of recovery, said National Insurance Crime Bureau spokesperson Danielle Naspinski.

Here are the NICB’s tips on how to protect your car:

  • Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob.

  • Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security personnel and further protected by surveillance cameras.

  • Remove valuables from your car or keep valuables locked in your trunk or out of sight under a rear deck cover.

  • Consider adding an immobilizing or tracking device for your vehicle.

