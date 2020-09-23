These are the most common Pixelbook problems, and how to fix them

The Google Pixelbook features a slick design, quick internals, and — like any new product — a few minor issues. As early adopters can tell you, small usability kinks tend to get ironed out pretty quickly with new releases. However, if you picked up a Pixelbook on day one and are having some issues, look no further.

Here are some of the most common Google Pixelbook problems and how to fix them.

Chrome OS is damaged

This is one of the first issues you might encounter if your Pixelbook is misbehaving. Shortly after booting up, you might get an error message that says, “Chrome OS is missing or damaged.” This error comes in a variety of different forms, but it’s a fairly common one, and the fix is the same across the board.

First, reboot your Pixelbook and see if that fixes the problem. If not and you can’t sign in, your first step is to reset the device to the original factory settings.

Step 1: Press the Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R keys.

Step 2: Select Restart when prompted.

Step 3: Once the Pixelbook reboots, click the Reset button and sign in to your Google Account.

Now your Pixelbook will reset itself to factory settings, and, hopefully, your boot issues will disappear. For more information on giving your Pixelbook a Powerwash, read our guide on how to reset a Chromebook to factory settings.

If resetting doesn’t fix your Chrome OS issue, you have a more “nuclear” option available: Reinstall Chrome OS entirely. This process requires a second PC, downloading a new copy of Chrome OS, and creating a bootable flash drive. After that, you must place your Pixelbook in recovery mode.

The whole process is very lengthy and involved. Google’s instructions will walk you through it step-by-step.

Google Assistant not responding

This one isn’t a huge deal, but given how important Google Assistant is to the Pixelbook’s overall appeal, it’s pretty irritating when it doesn’t function properly. Thankfully, you have a few options here.

First, press the Google Assistant button. As shown above, it resides between the Ctrl and Alt keys, and it’s labeled with the four-sphere Assistant symbol. One of two things will happen when you hit this key:

You’ll hear the Assistant ask, “Hi, how can I help?” You’ll be presented with the option to turn the Google Assistant on. If that’s the case, click Yes.

Now say, “OK Google,” out loud and see if it responds. If not, do the following:

Step 1: Click the System Clock, followed by the Gear icon on the pop-up menu. This opens the Chrome OS settings window.

