What is the most common birthday? See where yours falls on the full list.

Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Do you know someone who has the same birthday as you?

According to the "birthday paradox," in a random group of 23 people, there is about a 50% chance two people will share a birthday. Any more than that, and it gets increasingly likely that a pair of matching birthdays exist.

According to birth data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Social Security Administration, here are the most popular days to blow out the candles in the United States.

What is the most common birthday?

The most common birthday is Sept. 9. In second and third place are Sept. 19 and 12.

In fact, the entire top 10 list is made of September birthdays between Sept. 9 and 20. Count backward and you’re just in time for the holidays, since pregnancy is an average of 40 weeks from last menstruation.

Why the holidays? Perhaps because there’s more holiday cheer in the air, and it could have something to do with the fact that many people have free time on vacation days they take around Christmas and New Year’s, to celebrate with family and friends. There’s also the general sense of romance around the holidays — December is the most popular month to get engaged. One study even found a 9.1% peak in conception at the end of the year.

Scroll down to check out the full list of birthdays from most to least common.

Celebrities born on Sept. 9

If you were born on the most popular day of the year, here are a few celebs you share a celebration with:

What is the most common birth month?

Though September dominates the top ten most common birthdays, August is actually the most common birth month.

According to the birth data, there were just under 7,600,000 births in August between 1994 and 2014. The second most common birth month is July, with 7,500,795 births and September in third place with 7,411,299. It’s worth noting, though, that both July and August have 31 days in the month while September only has 30. The least common birth month is predictably February, which only has 28 days.

Birth months of the year, in order of most common to least common:

  1. August

  2. July

  3. September

  4. October

  5. May

  6. December

  7. March

  8. June

  9. January

  10. November

  11. April

  12. February

What is the rarest birthday?

The least common birthday is leap day, or February 29. But because the day only occurs once every four years, it’s obvious it would yield the least amount of birthdays.

The rarest birthday of the 365 annual calendar days is Christmas day, Dec. 25.

If your birthday is New Year’s Day or Christmas Eve, you also have uncommon birthdays. Jan. 1 and Dec. 24 are just below Christmas on the list.

Late November birthdays are also pretty rare as Thanksgiving celebrations ramp up in the United States. Nov. 23-28 all fall between 354 and 360 out of the 365 calendar days. And July 4th, which occurs in the second most popular birth month, is 363rd on the list.

According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, there are 18% less births on the day of and just after a holiday. Around half of the decline is due to fewer cesarean sections scheduled on holidays, in part because of low hospital staffing numbers on the holiday and cultural attitudes — parents’ desires to separate fixed holidays and birthdays.

Celebrities born on Dec. 25

If you're a Christmas baby, here are the famous figures you share a birthday with:

Birthdays: Most common to least

  1. Sept. 9

  2. Sept. 19

  3. Sept. 12

  4. Sept. 17

  5. Sept. 10

  6. July 7

  7. Sept. 20

  8. Sept. 15

  9. Sept. 16

  10. Sept. 18

  11. Dec. 20

  12. Sept. 26

  13. Sept. 8

  14. Sept. 23

  15. Dec. 29

  16. Aug. 8

  17. Sept. 24

  18. July 8

  19. Dec. 19

  20. Aug. 29

  21. Aug. 15

  22. Sept. 22

  23. Dec. 30

  24. Sept. 14

  25. Sept. 25

  26. Sept. 27

  27. July 1

  28. Dec. 28

  29. Aug. 28

  30. July 2

  31. Aug. 22

  32. Sept. 21

  33. Sept. 13

  34. Aug. 30

  35. July 11

  36. Aug. 16

  37. Aug. 1

  38. July 18

  39. Aug. 20

  40. July 9

  41. July 16

  42. July 25

  43. July 15

  44. Aug. 12

  45. July 10

  46. Aug. 27

  47. Aug. 9

  48. Oct. 1

  49. July 17

  50. July 23

  51. Aug. 14

  52. July 22

  53. Aug. 18

  54. July 14

  55. Dec. 21

  56. Dec. 18

  57. Oct. 3

  58. Dec. 27

  59. July 21

  60. Aug. 23

  61. Aug. 21

  62. Aug. 19

  63. Feb. 14

  64. Aug. 26

  65. July 28

  66. Aug. 5

  67. Aug. 11

  68. July 24

  69. July 30

  70. July 29

  71. June 27

  72. Aug. 7

  73. Aug. 6

  74. July 26

  75. Aug. 2

  76. Aug. 25

  77. Oct. 2

  78. Sept. 29

  79. Aug. 4

  80. Nov. 21

  81. July 12

  82. June 28

  83. Oct. 10

  84. Aug. 31

  85. Sept. 28

  86. Aug. 17

  87. June 30

  88. July 19

  89. May 23

  90. July 31

  91. Sept. 11

  92. June 20

  93. Aug. 10

  94. Oct. 4

  95. Sept. 30

  96. July 6

  97. Dec. 17

  98. Aug. 13

  99. Aug. 24

  100. Nov. 20

  101. Dec. 12

  102. Sept. 5

  103. July 20

  104. July 27

  105. June 25

  106. Sept. 7

  107. Dec. 22

  108. June 26

  109. May 24

  110. Dec. 16

  111. June 29

  112. Nov. 1

  113. June 2

  114. June 18

  115. Oct. 6

  116. Aug. 3

  117. June 24

  118. Oct. 7

  119. Oct. 8

  120. Nov. 7

  121. July 3

  122. June 21

  123. Oct. 17

  124. Sept. 6

  125. June 14

  126. May 22

  127. May 16

  128. Oct. 24

  129. Oct. 5

  130. Oct. 11

  131. June 16

  132. Oct. 15

  133. June 3

  134. Nov. 19

  135. May 21

  136. June 17

  137. Dec. 1

  138. June 23

  139. June 6

  140. Nov. 14

  141. Nov. 15

  142. June 10

  143. June 4

  144. April 4

  145. Sept. 4

  146. June 12

  147. May 20

  148. Nov. 5

  149. Dec. 15

  150. Feb. 15

  151. Oct. 25

  152. Dec. 2

  153. March 21

  154. July 13

  155. Nov. 8

  156. June 19

  157. Nov. 18

  158. June 5

  159. June 1

  160. June 7

  161. June 11

  162. May 15

  163. Oct. 22

  164. Oct. 18

  165. Oct. 14

  166. Feb. 7

  167. Dec. 3

  168. Nov. 11

  169. March 17

  170. Oct. 9

  171. Dec. 5

  172. Nov. 3

  173. June 22

  174. March 1

  175. Nov. 4

  176. Nov. 17

  177. May 17

  178. Sept. 3

  179. March 14

  180. Oct. 16

  181. May 2

  182. Feb. 22

  183. Oct. 28

  184. March 7

  185. June 9

  186. Nov. 6

  187. Nov. 2

  188. June 15

  189. Nov. 12

  190. March 3

  191. May 5

  192. May 10

  193. May 14

  194. Oct. 20

  195. Feb. 8

  196. April 11

  197. Oct. 21

  198. Feb. 28

  199. Jan. 24

  200. Oct. 23

  201. March 28

  202. June 13

  203. May 9

  204. Nov. 10

  205. Oct. 27

  206. June 8

  207. Jan. 10

  208. Nov. 16

  209. Jan. 4

  210. May 12

  211. Feb. 10

  212. Feb. 11

  213. Oct. 12

  214. Oct. 29

  215. March 15

  216. Feb. 21

  217. April 2

  218. April 18

  219. March 12

  220. March 20

  221. May 1

  222. Sept. 2

  223. May 19

  224. April 25

  225. March 4

  226. Dec. 4

  227. March 5

  228. March 8

  229. Jan. 14

  230. Jan. 11

  231. March 25

  232. Feb. 25

  233. March 22

  234. Dec. 6

  235. May 8

  236. March 18

  237. Jan. 5

  238. April 12

  239. Dec. 14

  240. Dec. 10

  241. Jan. 25

  242. May 6

  243. Feb. 2

  244. Feb. 16

  245. May 7

  246. Feb. 18

  247. March 10

  248. Jan. 12

  249. March 11

  250. Sept. 1

  251. Feb. 1

  252. Oct. 26

  253. Feb. 23

  254. Nov. 9

  255. Jan. 7

  256. March 24

  257. March 6

  258. March 19

  259. Jan. 6

  260. April 16

  261. Feb. 4

  262. Feb. 24

  263. May 3

  264. Jan. 17

  265. May 30

  266. April 5

  267. May 18

  268. April 3

  269. Feb. 12

  270. April 17

  271. March 27

  272. Feb. 9

  273. Dec. 8

  274. April 19

  275. April 8

  276. March 26

  277. Feb. 20

  278. Jan. 18

  279. Jan. 31

  280. Dec. 11

  281. April 15

  282. April 26

  283. April 22

  284. March 29

  285. Jan. 23

  286. April 23

  287. April 7

  288. Feb. 27

  289. Nov. 30

  290. Dec. 13

  291. Feb. 17

  292. Oct. 19

  293. Dec. 9

  294. April 24

  295. Jan. 26

  296. Feb. 3

  297. Jan. 28

  298. April 9

  299. May 25

  300. April 10

  301. Jan. 20

  302. Jan. 21

  303. Jan. 27

  304. April 21

  305. Oct. 30

  306. Jan. 3

  307. April 14

  308. April 28

  309. March 2

  310. May 28

  311. Feb. 6

  312. May 29

  313. March 31

  314. March 16

  315. Oct. 13

  316. March 9

  317. Nov. 29

  318. Jan. 30

  319. May 11

  320. Nov. 13

  321. Dec. 7

  322. March 23

  323. April 29

  324. April 30

  325. Feb. 26

  326. May 31

  327. May 4

  328. April 20

  329. March 30

  330. May 13

  331. May 27

  332. Jan. 19

  333. Feb. 5

  334. Jan. 22

  335. Feb. 19

  336. April 27

  337. Nov. 22

  338. March 13

  339. April 6

  340. Jan. 9

  341. Jan.16

  342. Jan. 13

  343. Jan. 8

  344. Feb. 13

  345. Jan. 29

  346. Jan. 15

  347. July 5

  348. May 26

  349. Dec. 31

  350. April 13

  351. Dec. 23

  352. April 1

  353. Nov. 28

  354. Nov. 26

  355. Nov. 24

  356. Oct. 31

  357. Nov. 25

  358. Nov. 23

  359. Nov. 27

  360. Dec. 26

  361. Jan. 2

  362. July 4

  363. Dec. 24

  364. Jan. 1

  365. Dec. 25

  366. Feb. 29

