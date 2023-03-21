What is the most common birthday? See where yours falls on the full list.

Do you know someone who has the same birthday as you?

According to the "birthday paradox," in a random group of 23 people, there is about a 50% chance two people will share a birthday. Any more than that, and it gets increasingly likely that a pair of matching birthdays exist.

According to birth data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Social Security Administration, here are the most popular days to blow out the candles in the United States.

What is the most common birthday?

The most common birthday is Sept. 9. In second and third place are Sept. 19 and 12.

In fact, the entire top 10 list is made of September birthdays between Sept. 9 and 20. Count backward and you’re just in time for the holidays, since pregnancy is an average of 40 weeks from last menstruation.

Why the holidays? Perhaps because there’s more holiday cheer in the air, and it could have something to do with the fact that many people have free time on vacation days they take around Christmas and New Year’s, to celebrate with family and friends. There’s also the general sense of romance around the holidays — December is the most popular month to get engaged. One study even found a 9.1% peak in conception at the end of the year.

Scroll down to check out the full list of birthdays from most to least common.

What is the most common birth month?

Though September dominates the top ten most common birthdays, August is actually the most common birth month.

According to the birth data, there were just under 7,600,000 births in August between 1994 and 2014. The second most common birth month is July, with 7,500,795 births and September in third place with 7,411,299. It’s worth noting, though, that both July and August have 31 days in the month while September only has 30. The least common birth month is predictably February, which only has 28 days.

Birth months of the year, in order of most common to least common:

August July September October May December March June January November April February

What is the rarest birthday?

The least common birthday is leap day, or February 29. But because the day only occurs once every four years, it’s obvious it would yield the least amount of birthdays.

The rarest birthday of the 365 annual calendar days is Christmas day, Dec. 25.

If your birthday is New Year’s Day or Christmas Eve, you also have uncommon birthdays. Jan. 1 and Dec. 24 are just below Christmas on the list.

Late November birthdays are also pretty rare as Thanksgiving celebrations ramp up in the United States. Nov. 23-28 all fall between 354 and 360 out of the 365 calendar days. And July 4th, which occurs in the second most popular birth month, is 363rd on the list.

According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, there are 18% less births on the day of and just after a holiday. Around half of the decline is due to fewer cesarean sections scheduled on holidays, in part because of low hospital staffing numbers on the holiday and cultural attitudes — parents’ desires to separate fixed holidays and birthdays.

Birthdays: Most common to least

Sept. 9 Sept. 19 Sept. 12 Sept. 17 Sept. 10 July 7 Sept. 20 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 Sept. 18 Dec. 20 Sept. 26 Sept. 8 Sept. 23 Dec. 29 Aug. 8 Sept. 24 July 8 Dec. 19 Aug. 29 Aug. 15 Sept. 22 Dec. 30 Sept. 14 Sept. 25 Sept. 27 July 1 Dec. 28 Aug. 28 July 2 Aug. 22 Sept. 21 Sept. 13 Aug. 30 July 11 Aug. 16 Aug. 1 July 18 Aug. 20 July 9 July 16 July 25 July 15 Aug. 12 July 10 Aug. 27 Aug. 9 Oct. 1 July 17 July 23 Aug. 14 July 22 Aug. 18 July 14 Dec. 21 Dec. 18 Oct. 3 Dec. 27 July 21 Aug. 23 Aug. 21 Aug. 19 Feb. 14 Aug. 26 July 28 Aug. 5 Aug. 11 July 24 July 30 July 29 June 27 Aug. 7 Aug. 6 July 26 Aug. 2 Aug. 25 Oct. 2 Sept. 29 Aug. 4 Nov. 21 July 12 June 28 Oct. 10 Aug. 31 Sept. 28 Aug. 17 June 30 July 19 May 23 July 31 Sept. 11 June 20 Aug. 10 Oct. 4 Sept. 30 July 6 Dec. 17 Aug. 13 Aug. 24 Nov. 20 Dec. 12 Sept. 5 July 20 July 27 June 25 Sept. 7 Dec. 22 June 26 May 24 Dec. 16 June 29 Nov. 1 June 2 June 18 Oct. 6 Aug. 3 June 24 Oct. 7 Oct. 8 Nov. 7 July 3 June 21 Oct. 17 Sept. 6 June 14 May 22 May 16 Oct. 24 Oct. 5 Oct. 11 June 16 Oct. 15 June 3 Nov. 19 May 21 June 17 Dec. 1 June 23 June 6 Nov. 14 Nov. 15 June 10 June 4 April 4 Sept. 4 June 12 May 20 Nov. 5 Dec. 15 Feb. 15 Oct. 25 Dec. 2 March 21 July 13 Nov. 8 June 19 Nov. 18 June 5 June 1 June 7 June 11 May 15 Oct. 22 Oct. 18 Oct. 14 Feb. 7 Dec. 3 Nov. 11 March 17 Oct. 9 Dec. 5 Nov. 3 June 22 March 1 Nov. 4 Nov. 17 May 17 Sept. 3 March 14 Oct. 16 May 2 Feb. 22 Oct. 28 March 7 June 9 Nov. 6 Nov. 2 June 15 Nov. 12 March 3 May 5 May 10 May 14 Oct. 20 Feb. 8 April 11 Oct. 21 Feb. 28 Jan. 24 Oct. 23 March 28 June 13 May 9 Nov. 10 Oct. 27 June 8 Jan. 10 Nov. 16 Jan. 4 May 12 Feb. 10 Feb. 11 Oct. 12 Oct. 29 March 15 Feb. 21 April 2 April 18 March 12 March 20 May 1 Sept. 2 May 19 April 25 March 4 Dec. 4 March 5 March 8 Jan. 14 Jan. 11 March 25 Feb. 25 March 22 Dec. 6 May 8 March 18 Jan. 5 April 12 Dec. 14 Dec. 10 Jan. 25 May 6 Feb. 2 Feb. 16 May 7 Feb. 18 March 10 Jan. 12 March 11 Sept. 1 Feb. 1 Oct. 26 Feb. 23 Nov. 9 Jan. 7 March 24 March 6 March 19 Jan. 6 April 16 Feb. 4 Feb. 24 May 3 Jan. 17 May 30 April 5 May 18 April 3 Feb. 12 April 17 March 27 Feb. 9 Dec. 8 April 19 April 8 March 26 Feb. 20 Jan. 18 Jan. 31 Dec. 11 April 15 April 26 April 22 March 29 Jan. 23 April 23 April 7 Feb. 27 Nov. 30 Dec. 13 Feb. 17 Oct. 19 Dec. 9 April 24 Jan. 26 Feb. 3 Jan. 28 April 9 May 25 April 10 Jan. 20 Jan. 21 Jan. 27 April 21 Oct. 30 Jan. 3 April 14 April 28 March 2 May 28 Feb. 6 May 29 March 31 March 16 Oct. 13 March 9 Nov. 29 Jan. 30 May 11 Nov. 13 Dec. 7 March 23 April 29 April 30 Feb. 26 May 31 May 4 April 20 March 30 May 13 May 27 Jan. 19 Feb. 5 Jan. 22 Feb. 19 April 27 Nov. 22 March 13 April 6 Jan. 9 Jan.16 Jan. 13 Jan. 8 Feb. 13 Jan. 29 Jan. 15 July 5 May 26 Dec. 31 April 13 Dec. 23 April 1 Nov. 28 Nov. 26 Nov. 24 Oct. 31 Nov. 25 Nov. 23 Nov. 27 Dec. 26 Jan. 2 July 4 Dec. 24 Jan. 1 Dec. 25 Feb. 29

