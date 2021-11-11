Do you have a most cherished Christmas ornament? We want to hear about it.

Whether you put up an artificial Christmas tree or you’re deeply devoted to the freshly cut variety, they all have to be decorated.

After choosing your lights (which can be a highly personal choice, with the whole clear vs. colorful, steady vs. blinking debates), it’s time to unpack the ornaments.

We all have our favorite ornaments, and we want to hear about yours.

Maybe it’s a delicate glass star handed down through generations, or maybe it’s a handmade angel, straight from a messy kindergarten craft session. Or maybe it’s a generic ornament that represents a special moment in your life.

Send us an email — bcain@newsobserver.com — and tell us the story behind your most cherished ornament, and please include a photo if you can.

We’ll select some of the entries and photos for a story set to run after Thanksgiving.