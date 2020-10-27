The Most Breathable Face Masks To Run In

Karina Hoshikawa

Months into quarantine, and we've likely all experienced different versions of the following scenario: You're trying to stay active by going on socially-distanced walks or jogs outside, only to notice that in no time, your masked mouth-breathing is starting to creep into Darth Vader territory. It might even be hard to maintain your normal pace if your face covering is not exactly allowing you to breathe normally, which — obviously — is an issue. Not one we're ready to throw down on but certainly a nuisance.

Luckily, you've got options when it comes to breathable, fitness-adjacent face masks that allow you to stay cool and comfortable while outdoors. Unsurprisingly, top fitness brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Outdoor Voices have been leading the charge with coverings that are made with athletes and workout enthusiasts in mind. Ahead, the best options to consider.

Prime Layers The Everyday Mask


Size range: One size

This double layered face mask is designed to countor to your face, has an adjustable metal nose, and is constructed in durable 100% chambray cotton. It also features larger straps that wrap around your head rather than your ears, which seem to make this mask a hit amoung glasses wearers.

Prime Layers The Everyday Mask (3-Pack), $, available at Prime Layers
Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask


Size range: Small (for kids), medium, and large

We are so excited about Uniqlo's entry into the face mask space. The AIRism fabric is light and sweat-wicking for an actually comfortable, safe run.

Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask (Pack of 3) - White, $, available at Uniqlo
Maskup Face Mask


Size range: One Size

This 5-star rated mask is made with a super lightweight microfiber outer layer, which makes this extra breathable and helps to protect against poor air quality.

Maskup Face Mask, $, available at Maskup
Arena Tour Breathable Mask 


Size range: One Size

This breathable face mask is made with 4-way stretch fabric to naturally wick away excess moisture. It also features an interior pocket that can hold Arena Daily Filters, or a disposable carbon filter.

Arena Merchandising Breathable Face Mask, $, available at Amazon
SMRTFT Training Face Mask


Size range: One Size

This form-fitting face mask slides right over your neck and is made from breathable material with sports activities in mind. As one reviewer also mentioned, this mask is great for glasses-wearers as the snug cut doesn't allow your frames to fog.

SMRTFT Training Face Mask, $, available at Amazon
INEX Gear The Better Bandana v2


Size range: One size

This bandana-mask hybrid is great for every member of the family. It's made with anti-microbial treated cotton and has a hidden adjustable nose bridge.

INEX Gear The Better Bandana™ v2, $, available at INEX Gear
Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack


Size range: XS/S (intended for children), M/L

The inner perforated lining of these recycled polyester masks allows for optimal breathability. Plus, $2 from every mask pack sale will benefit Save the Children's Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Adidas Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack, $, available at Adidas

Adidas Face Covers M/L 3-Pack, $, available at Adidas
Under Armour Sportsmask


Size range: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

While you can only pre-order them for now, Under Armour's ultra-techy masks are well worth the wait. Each one features a layer of open-cell foam to allow for airflow while wicking away droplets and moisture. (It also comes with a washable, anti-microbial carrying pouch so you toss it in the machine without fear of ruining the construction.) This popular style is currently backordered, so make to place a pre-order here.

Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK, $, available at Under Armour
Idyllic Care Tie-Dye Face Mask

Size range: One size

They're inexpensive, super-breathable, soft, and incredibly cute. Opt for the ear adjuster for the most comfortable fit.

Idyllic Care Pastel Tie-Dye Face Mask, $, available at Etsy
Brave New Look Protective Face Mask With PM 2.5 Filter


Size range: One size

These cotton-spandex masks have a five-layer PM2.5 (particulate matter) filter with activated carbon to protect you from particles in the air.

Brave New Look Protective Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filter, $, available at Brave New Look
Fila Blue Tie Dye Cloth Face Mask


Size range: One size

Come for the cool-toned tie dye, stay for the lightweight, 100% cotton material that keeps your face comfortable.

Fila Blue Tie Dye Cloth Face Mask, $, available at Fila
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit


Size range: One size

These smart masks have adjustable ear straps so you can find the perfect fit, and when used with the disposable filters, claim to filter out 95% of viruses and bacteria. A starter kit comes with three filters, but you can purchase more.

Outdoor Research Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit, $, available at Outdoor Research
Collective Official Women's Face Mask W/ Filter


Size range: Women's one size, Men's one size

These handmade-in-Los Angeles modal-bamboo blend face masks help wick away moisture.

Collective Official Luxury Women's Face Mask W/ Filter, $, available at Collective Official
Coal Lifestyle Mask


Size range: One size

Coal's 100% cotton masks have an adjustable nose strip that you can mold to the bridge of your nose making this mask a little easier if you've had issues with rubbing and pulling. Reviewers say they're comfortable all day long. They are not recommended for high-impact workouts like running.


Coal Headwear Lifestyle Mask 3-Pack, $, available at Amazon
Carbon38 The Mask Kit


Size range: Small, large

Carbon38's mask is crafted from a fast-drying antibacterial material to keep you cool, and comes with a small laundry bag for convenient machine-washing.

Carbon38 The Mask Kit, $, available at Carbon38

Carbon38 The Mask Kit - Large, $, available at Carbon38
Athleta Made to Move Mask 3 Pack


Size range: One size

The lightweight outer layer on these top-rated masks make them a great option for summer workouts. They're soft, breathable, and the spandex-blend fabric will keep you cool and comfy outdoors.

Athleta Made to Move Mask 3 Pack, $, available at Athleta
Hanes Face Mask 6-Pack


Size range: one size

This soft, seamless, lightweight mask is made of two layers of Hanes' Cool Comfort™ moisture-wicking fabric. The stretch-to-fit design provides contoured facial coverage, with comfortable knit straps.

Hanes Face Mask 6-Pack, $, available at Champion
Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask


Size range: One size

Unlike masks that trap heat and sweat, this mask is lined with a breathable technical fabric that allows moisture to escape and remains cool against the skin. It's also got adjustable earloops and an inner pocket so it can be worn with or without the disposable filter.

Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask, $, available at Hammacher Schlemmer
Mission Max Cooling Neck Gaiter


Size range: One size

This gaiter's cooling technology cools up to 30° F below the average body temperature in just 30 seconds. Plus it can be worn as a headband once you hit the open road when there's no one in sight.

Mission Max Cooling Neck Gaiter, $, available at Dick's Sporting Goods
Koral Netz Face Mask


Size range: One size

This ethically, Los Angeles-made sport mask from boutique activewear line Koral is fast-drying and provides UV protection.

Koral Shiny Netz Face Mask, $, available at Koral
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack


Size range: One size

These 100% cotton masks are soft to the touch, and also have a feel-good factor: 10% sales of the masks benefit the  ACLU.

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $, available at Everlane
Reebok Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack


Size range: XS/S, M/L

You don't need to sacrifice comfort for protection with these soft, breathable masks that are perfect for wearing on a light jog or outdoor yoga sesh. They’re currently sold out, but you can hop on the waiting list here.)

Reebok Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack, $, available at Reebok

Reebok Face Covers M/L 3-Pack, $, available at Reebok
Handmade Athletic Face Mask


Size range: One size

When the CDC guidelines were updated to encourage the usage of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Etsy rose to the challenge with endless pages of cloth coverings that help prevent droplets while also expressing your personal style. Another emerging category on the marketplace? Athletic face masks, which typically are outfitted with layers and fabric that are moisture-resistant, filtered, and most importantly, breathable.

BelleFleurCostumes Handmade Athletic Face Mask/Lightweight and Breathable, $, available at Etsy
Brave New Look Face Mask


Size range: One size

These masks are made from a cotton & spandex blend for the right mix of comfort and stretch with a middle seam and adjustable earloops to help it fit comfortably around your nose and face. There's also the option of adding the 5-layer PM2.5 filter featuring activated carbon protects you from small particles in the air.

Brave New Look Protective Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filter, $, available at Brave New Look
Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack


Size range: One size

The stretchy, quick-drying, high-performance multi-layer fabric is made in Los Angeles from up-cycled fabrics used in the brand's yoga clothing.

Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack, $, available at Onzie
Columbia Trail Shaker Omni-Heat Fleece Gaiter


Size range: One size

As we prepare for the colder months ahead, this neck gaiter will be a great face and neck covering option for any outdoor atheletic activity. This one has an adjustable toggle and is lined with Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective material which reflects body heat while being breathable at the same time.

Columbia Trail Shaker™ Omni-Heat™ Fleece Gaiter, $, available at Columbia
Pendleton Bandana


Size range: One size

While not exactly a face mask, this organic cotton bandana is smooth, soft, thin, and dries quickly. It's a nice light & airy way to cover your face while enjoying the great outdoors on a nature walk when passing other hikers.


Pendleton Basket Maker Bandana, $, available at Tilly's
Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack


Size range: One size

If you've ever tried OV's leggings, then you know first-hand the sweat-wicking power of the brand's signature dry-touch fabric. According to one reviewer, these compressive masks (a steal at $25 for five) held up through outdoor CrossFit. (Mic drop!)

Outdoor Voices OV Face Mask, 5-Pack, $, available at Outdoor Voices
Zensah Performance Face Mask


Size range: One size

This performance mask is antibacterial, odor-free, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and reviewers claim it's exceptionally comfortable for working out in outside. Act fast — this one keeps selling out!

Zensah Performance Face Mask, $, available at Zappos

