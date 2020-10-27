The Most Breathable Face Masks To Run In

Months into quarantine, and we've likely all experienced different versions of the following scenario: You're trying to stay active by going on
socially-distanced walks or jogs outside, only to notice that in no time, your masked mouth-breathing is starting to creep into Darth Vader territory. It might even be hard to maintain your normal pace if your face covering is not exactly allowing you to breathe normally, which — obviously — is an issue. Not one we're ready to throw down on but certainly a nuisance. Luckily, you've got options when it comes to breathable, fitness-adjacent face masks that allow you to stay cool and comfortable while outdoors. Unsurprisingly, top fitness brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Outdoor Voices have been leading the charge with coverings that are made with athletes and workout enthusiasts in mind. Ahead, the best options to consider.
One size
This double layered face mask is designed to countor to your face, has an adjustable metal nose, and is constructed in durable 100% chambray cotton. It also features larger straps that wrap around your head rather than your ears, which seem to make this mask a hit amoung glasses wearers.
Prime Layers
The Everyday Mask (3-Pack), $, available at
Prime Layers More Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask Size range:
Small (for kids), medium, and large
We are so excited about
Uniqlo's entry into the face mask space
. The AIRism fabric is light and sweat-wicking for an actually comfortable, safe run.
Uniqlo
AIRism Face Mask (Pack of 3) - White, $, available at
Uniqlo More Maskup Face Mask Size range:
One Size
This 5-star rated mask is made with a super lightweight microfiber outer layer, which makes this extra breathable and helps to protect against poor air quality.
Maskup
Face Mask, $, available at
Maskup More Arena Tour Breathable Mask Size range:
One Size
This breathable face mask is made with 4-way stretch fabric to naturally wick away excess moisture. It also features an interior pocket that can hold Arena Daily Filters, or a disposable carbon filter.
Arena Merchandising
Breathable Face Mask, $, available at
Amazon More Story continues SMRTFT Training Face Mask Size range:
One Size
This form-fitting face mask slides right over your neck and is made from breathable material with sports activities in mind. As one reviewer also mentioned, this mask is great for glasses-wearers as the snug cut doesn't allow your frames to fog.
SMRTFT
Training Face Mask, $, available at
Amazon More INEX Gear The Better Bandana v2 Size range:
One size
This bandana-mask hybrid is great for every member of the family. It's made with anti-microbial treated cotton and has a hidden adjustable nose bridge.
INEX Gear
The Better Bandana™ v2, $, available at
INEX Gear More Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Size range:
XS/S (intended for children), M/L
The inner perforated lining of these recycled polyester masks allows for optimal breathability. Plus, $2 from every mask pack sale will benefit
Save the Children's Global Coronavirus Response Fund
.
Adidas
Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack, $, available at
Adidas Adidas
Face Covers M/L 3-Pack, $, available at
Adidas More Under Armour Sportsmask Size range:
S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL
While you can only pre-order them for now, Under Armour's ultra-techy masks are well worth the wait. Each one features a layer of open-cell foam to allow for airflow while wicking away droplets and moisture. (It also comes with a washable, anti-microbial carrying pouch so you toss it in the machine without fear of ruining the construction.) This popular style is currently backordered, so make to place a pre-order
here
.
Under Armour
UA SPORTSMASK, $, available at
Under Armour More Idyllic Care Tie-Dye Face Mask Size range:
One size
They're inexpensive, super-breathable, soft, and incredibly cute. Opt for the
ear adjuster
for the most comfortable fit.
Idyllic Care
Pastel Tie-Dye Face Mask, $, available at
Etsy More Brave New Look Protective Face Mask With PM 2.5 Filter Size range:
One size
These cotton-spandex masks have a five-layer PM2.5 (particulate matter) filter with activated carbon to protect you from particles in the air.
Brave New Look
Protective Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filter, $, available at
Brave New Look More Fila Blue Tie Dye Cloth Face Mask Size range:
One size
Come for the cool-toned tie dye, stay for the lightweight, 100% cotton material that keeps your face comfortable.
Fila
Blue Tie Dye Cloth Face Mask, $, available at
Fila More Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit Size range:
One size
These smart masks have adjustable ear straps so you can find the perfect fit, and when used with the disposable filters, claim to filter out 95% of viruses and bacteria. A starter kit comes with three filters, but you can purchase more.
Outdoor Research
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit, $, available at
Outdoor Research More Collective Official Women's Face Mask W/ Filter Size range:
Women's one size, Men's one size
These handmade-in-Los Angeles modal-bamboo blend face masks help wick away moisture.
Collective Official
Luxury Women's Face Mask W/ Filter, $, available at
Collective Official More Coal Lifestyle Mask Size range:
One size
Coal's 100% cotton masks have an adjustable nose strip that you can mold to the bridge of your nose making this mask a little easier if you've had issues with rubbing and pulling. Reviewers say they're comfortable all day long. They are not recommended for high-impact workouts like running.
Coal Headwear
Lifestyle Mask 3-Pack, $, available at
Amazon More Carbon38 The Mask Kit Size range:
Small, large
Carbon38's mask is crafted from a fast-drying antibacterial material to keep you cool, and comes with a small laundry bag for convenient machine-washing.
Carbon38
The Mask Kit, $, available at
Carbon38 Carbon38
The Mask Kit - Large, $, available at
Carbon38 More Athleta Made to Move Mask 3 Pack Size range:
One size
The lightweight outer layer on these top-rated masks make them a great option for summer workouts. They're soft, breathable, and the spandex-blend fabric will keep you cool and comfy outdoors.
Athleta
Made to Move Mask 3 Pack, $, available at
Athleta More Hanes Face Mask 6-Pack Size range:
one size
This soft, seamless, lightweight mask is made of two layers of Hanes' Cool Comfort™ moisture-wicking fabric. The stretch-to-fit design provides contoured facial coverage, with comfortable knit straps.
Hanes
Face Mask 6-Pack, $, available at
Champion More Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Size range:
One size
Unlike masks that trap heat and sweat, this mask is lined with a breathable technical fabric that allows moisture to escape and remains cool against the skin. It's also got adjustable earloops and an inner pocket so it can be worn with or without the disposable filter.
Hammacher Schlemmer
The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask, $, available at
Hammacher Schlemmer More Mission Max Cooling Neck Gaiter Size range:
One size
This gaiter's cooling technology cools up to 30° F below the average body temperature in just 30 seconds. Plus it can be worn as a headband once you hit the open road when there's no one in sight.
Mission
Max Cooling Neck Gaiter, $, available at
Dick's Sporting Goods More Koral Netz Face Mask Size range:
One size
This ethically, Los Angeles-made sport mask from boutique activewear line Koral is fast-drying and provides UV protection.
Koral
Shiny Netz Face Mask, $, available at
Koral More Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack Size range:
One size
These 100% cotton masks are soft to the touch, and also have a feel-good factor: 10% sales of the masks benefit the
ACLU
.
Everlane
The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $, available at
Everlane More Reebok Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack Size range:
XS/S, M/L
You don't need to sacrifice comfort for protection with these soft, breathable masks that are perfect for wearing on a light jog or outdoor yoga sesh. They’re currently sold out, but you can hop on the waiting list
here
.)
Reebok
Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack, $, available at
Reebok Reebok
Face Covers M/L 3-Pack, $, available at
Reebok More Handmade Athletic Face Mask Size range:
One size
When the CDC guidelines were updated to encourage the usage of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Etsy rose to the challenge with endless pages of cloth coverings that help prevent droplets while also
expressing your personal style
. Another emerging category on the marketplace?
Athletic face masks
, which typically are outfitted with layers and fabric that are moisture-resistant, filtered, and most importantly, breathable.
BelleFleurCostumes
Handmade Athletic Face Mask/Lightweight and Breathable, $, available at
Etsy More Brave New Look Face Mask Size range:
One size
These masks are made from a cotton & spandex blend for the right mix of comfort and stretch with a middle seam and adjustable earloops to help it fit comfortably around your nose and face. There's also the option of adding the 5-layer PM2.5 filter featuring activated carbon protects you from small particles in the air.
Brave New Look
Protective Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filter, $, available at
Brave New Look More Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Size range:
One size
The stretchy, quick-drying, high-performance multi-layer fabric is made in Los Angeles from up-cycled fabrics used in the brand's yoga clothing.
Onzie
Mindful Masks 2-Pack, $, available at
Onzie More Columbia Trail Shaker Omni-Heat Fleece Gaiter Size range:
One size
As we prepare for the colder months ahead, this neck gaiter will be a great face and neck covering option for any outdoor atheletic activity. This one has an adjustable toggle and is lined with Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective material which reflects body heat while being breathable at the same time.
Columbia
Trail Shaker™ Omni-Heat™ Fleece Gaiter, $, available at
Columbia More Pendleton Bandana Size range:
One size
While not exactly a face mask, this organic cotton bandana is smooth, soft, thin, and dries quickly. It's a nice light & airy way to cover your face while enjoying the great outdoors on a nature walk when passing other hikers.
Pendleton
Basket Maker Bandana, $, available at
Tilly's More Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack Size range:
One size
If you've ever tried OV's
leggings
, then you know first-hand the sweat-wicking power of the brand's signature dry-touch fabric. According to one reviewer, these compressive masks (a steal at $25 for five) held up through outdoor CrossFit. (Mic drop!)
Outdoor Voices
OV Face Mask, 5-Pack, $, available at
Outdoor Voices More Zensah Performance Face Mask Size range:
One size
This performance mask is antibacterial, odor-free, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and reviewers claim it's exceptionally comfortable for working out in outside. Act fast — this one keeps selling out!
Zensah
Performance Face Mask, $, available at
