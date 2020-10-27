The Most Breathable Face Masks To Run In

Months into quarantine, and we've likely all experienced different versions of the following scenario: You're trying to stay active by going on socially-distanced walks or jogs outside, only to notice that in no time, your masked mouth-breathing is starting to creep into Darth Vader territory. It might even be hard to maintain your normal pace if your face covering is not exactly allowing you to breathe normally, which — obviously — is an issue. Not one we're ready to throw down on but certainly a nuisance.



Luckily, you've got options when it comes to breathable, fitness-adjacent face masks that allow you to stay cool and comfortable while outdoors. Unsurprisingly, top fitness brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Outdoor Voices have been leading the charge with coverings that are made with athletes and workout enthusiasts in mind. Ahead, the best options to consider.



Size range: One size



This double layered face mask is designed to countor to your face, has an adjustable metal nose, and is constructed in durable 100% chambray cotton. It also features larger straps that wrap around your head rather than your ears, which seem to make this mask a hit amoung glasses wearers.



Size range: Small (for kids), medium, and large



We are so excited about



Size range: One Size



This 5-star rated mask is made with a super lightweight microfiber outer layer, which makes this extra breathable and helps to protect against poor air quality.



Size range: One Size



This breathable face mask is made with 4-way stretch fabric to naturally wick away excess moisture. It also features an interior pocket that can hold Arena Daily Filters, or a disposable carbon filter.



