Most Breast Cancers are Detected at Home—Here are 3 Ways to Give Yourself a Breast Self-Exam

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That makes up about 12% of American women. It’s the most common form of cancer among females worldwide (aside from some skin cancers), and it can happen to anyone regardless of family history. That's because while doctors are continuing to do research around breast cancer, they have not yet pinpointed a specific root cause for why some women develop it. What they do know is that certain lifestyle-related risk factors, such as what you eat and how much you exercise, can impact your chances of developing breast cancer, as well as certain hormones and whether or not you have a family history. To stay informed about potential breast cancer risks, early detection is key.

The good news is that you know your breasts best, and one easy way you can keep on top of any oddities—particularly if you know you’re at higher risk—is to perform regular breast self-exams at home. To get the scoop on how to perform a self-breast exam, how often we should be doing them, and what we should be looking for, we tapped two doctors. Here's what they had to say.

What is a breast self-exam?

“Breast self-examination is the actual systematic inspection of your breasts on a regular basis for the purpose of detecting breast cancer," explains says Nicole Sparks, M.D., OB/GYN, and The Hello Cup brand ambassador.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), clinical breast examination (the kind performed in the office with a physician during your well-woman exam) is recommended every one to three years in women aged 25-39 years old and annually for women aged 40 years and older.

Dr. Sparks tells us that recommendations for breast cancer screening with mammography are based on a patient's individual risk factors including a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, gene mutations, age, and smoking. If you have any of these risk factors, earlier screening is likely recommended.

How often should you give yourself a breast exam?

“Self-breast exams should be performed once a month as nearly 40% of all breast cancers are detected by patients at home,” says Huong Nghiem-Eilbeck, MD, MPH, a board-certified OB/GYN with the birth control delivery service Pandia Health.

According to Medlineplus.gov, the best time to do a monthly self-breast exam is about three to five days after your period, since your breasts are less likely to be swollen and tender due to hormones at this time.

These regular exams are important because according to Dr. Nghiem-Eilbeck, some breast lumps seem harmless as they are not visible or do not cause pain. Plus, many women do not see their doctors for at least one year at a time, while others may miss their suggested yearly mammograms.

However, "breast self-examination is different from breast self-awareness," says Dr. Sparks. She tells us that monthly breast self-examination is not always recommended in average risk-women because of the potential harm of false-positive results and the anxiety and risks associated with it. "However, we do recommend breast self-awareness, meaning you should be aware of what is normal for the appearance and feel of your breasts.” According to Sparks, every woman should get familiar with her breasts, keeping a close eye on their normal shape, size, color, and appearance, so that if any changes crop up, you know to contact your healthcare provider.

Not sure what's abnormal? Dr. Nghiem-Eilbeck says that “breasts will not be perfectly symmetrical but they should not change much, so any skin color changes, dimpling or puckering of the skin, discharge or blood from the nipple, or any new lumps can be noticed with a self-exam."

According to her, the more you do these, the more you’ll be able to discern the difference between what the chest wall (bumps from ribs) feels like versus normal breast tissue.

How do you complete an at-home breast self-exam?

Start in the shower.

While you’re in the shower, the National Breast Cancer Foundation recommends using the pads/flats of your three middle fingers to check the entire breast and armpit area by pressing down with light, medium, and firm pressure. “I tell patients to imagine they are mowing a lawn and examine the breasts in a methodical fashion from outside to inside so you do not miss any key areas,” says Dr. Sparks.

