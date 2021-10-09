Some Of The Most Beautiful 1920s and 1930s Cars On The Planet

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Should we start calling this era of automotive art?

Pre-war cars are some of the most highly coveted automobiles were made between 1920 and the end of the 1930s. When 1939 rolled around, things got trying for the entire world, and the world of automotive manufacturing would be rocky until WWII was over. Not only are they historically significant cars, they are absolutely, undisputedly stunning cars. Here’s an ode to some shining examples that belong in any proper pre-war car collection.

1939 Lagonda V12 Drophead Coupe Pebble Beach Winner And 1 of Only 189

'A magic carpet ride' - Rolls-Royce's new slogan for their very modern, comfortable, smooth engined motor cars. But wind back the clock 81 years to 1939 and the slogan applies equally - if not more appropriately - to this fabulous, curvaceous, two-tone V12 Lagonda. After Lagonda's financial troubles in the mid 1930's, this car was of great importance to re-launch the manufacturer. Alan Good had reorganised the company a few years prior and as magic had it, W.O Bentley was bored and wanting a change having spent 4 years at Rolls-Royce in control of Bentley So Lagonda and W.O collaborated. What was created is magic.

1928 Stutz BB Boattail Speedster

With its minimalist body said to be the work of Gordon Buehrig, in its day it cost $5,000.00. This car features several Art Deco details, including a “Ra” sun god hood ornament and an elaborate Egyptian design on the instrument cluster. And of course, the boat tail back of the car which had this sports car of the day nearly 1,500 lbs. lighter than its predecessor the Bearcat. At this time, it was indeed the fastest production car in the world and nearly won the LeMans world title finishing 2nd to a Bentley that year.

Beautiful Crafted One Off 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II

This car started out life with its original owner taking delivery with it being a Sedanca DeVille, where it has 100K miles clocked on it. After the world war, it was converted to a hearse, and logged another 100K miles. After this point, it was converted to a caravan, where it took passengers to Moscow, toured China, and the continent logging another 120K miles. At 44 years old at the 320K mile mark it was re-bodied as a Dual Cowl Phaeton. Exterior This current coachwork was the result of a collaboration between the coach builder Dick Brockman, and architect Charles Lawrence. Lawrence provided Brockman with an entire sketchbook of highly detailed drawings as to exactly what he envisioned the perfect Rolls-Royce to be, and Brockman took those interpretations and produced the beautifully proportioned vehicle you see here before you today.

Story continues

1935 Duesenberg II Model SJ Torpedo Phaeton

This beautiful reproduction Duesenberg, seen here, is powered by a Ford 5.8L fuel-injected V8 engine and 3-speed automatic transmission. A fantastic example that is now fitted with modern conveniences to include air conditioning, power windows, AM/FM/CD changer audio system, power steering, and power-assisted disc brakes! Additional features include the dual cowls with individual windshields, authentic chrome brightwork, chrome horns, fog lamps, side-mounted spare tires, machine-turned metal surfaces, spotlights, disappearing convertible top design with unique curved rear trunk.

1926 Pontiac Custom Boat Tail Speedster

There's a reason the hill climb was one of the earliest forms of motor vehicle racing: Competition doesn't get much simpler. All you need is a hill (duh), a handful of competitors with cars and sympathetic local authorities. Race up to the top one by one, then see who did it the fastest. That's about all there is to it. For consignment a piece of Pontiac promotional history with a 1926 Pontiac Boat Tail Speedster. Originally a mild mannered 2-door sedan that was destroyed in a fire. It was then resurrected for the dealer by Utica, New York coachbuilder, Willoughby, to be built onto a hill climber, where it would be a promotional for that local Utica Pontiac dealer of McRorie-Sautter.

Motorious.com would like to thank American Collectors Insurance for their continued support of the collector car hobby. As the highest customer-rated classic car insurance company in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow Collectors.

Since 1976, American Collectors has specialized in protecting the passion of Collector enthusiasts of all types, including American muscle cars, antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles including automobilia.

To see how much you can save on an Agreed Value insurance policy that will properly Protect Your Passion™, request a free quote online in seconds at AmericanCollectors.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.