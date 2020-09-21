The most awkward moments at the 2020 Emmys

From Harper's BAZAAR

As live events, award shows can be awkward at the best of times. And, forgive us for stating the obvious, but we are not in the best of times. The 2020 Emmys decided the show must go on anyway, and that meant.an empty Staples Centre, virtual red carpet, and hiccups that put previous years to shame. As host Jimmy Kimmel said ahead of showtime, producers prepared for a "beautiful disaster," and, well, they delivered. Check out some of the highlights (lowlights?) of the unusual all-virtual Emmy Awards below.

The show pulled an Oscars... in a bad way

If you were to rank the most awkward moments in the history of awards shows, the Oscars messing up Moonlight's Best Picture win is probably top. And the 2020 Emmys just mimicked it.

During Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a voiceover wrongly named Jason Bateman as the winner of an award that actually belongs to This Is Us' Ron Cephas Jones.

The virtual #Emmys were bound to have some technical hiccups. On the final night of the Creative Arts Emmys, Jason Bateman's name was incorrectly announced as the winner for guest actor in a drama, when Ron Cephas Jones actually won https://t.co/AkbkFQr231 pic.twitter.com/B96yHDIQJa — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020

Not the best way to kick off primetime Emmys weekend.

There were some tech problems

It was absolutely inevitable, but a lot of celebrities had tech problems during their "red carpet" interviews, which meant people like Regina King and Rachel Brosnahan experienced the same kind of lag you do when you're on a work call.

The audience footage used during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue was... interesting

For Jimmy's opening monologue, ABC used audience footage from a previous Emmys ceremony to include after each of his jokes. It was a little awkward and also might have been confusing for people who didn't know the Emmys would be entirely virtual.

There was a serious lack of laughs

Another inevitability, but Jimmy cracking jokes in an empty Staples Centre to absolutely no laughs was highly awkward, alongside the fake audience reactions.

Jennifer Aniston set stuff on fire

Another bit that was a little awkward was when Jimmy and Jennifer Aniston (who was at the Staples Centre) took the first Emmy winner envelope and lit it on fire to get rid of the germs. But awkwardly, the fire wouldn't actually extinguish when Aniston tried to put it out with the fire extinguisher.





Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel "burning all the germs" off the #Emmys envelopes https://t.co/m3unIWlTr1 pic.twitter.com/j6CEXGkLpO — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020





Jimmy Kimmel made an inappropriate ICE joke

After John Oliver won his award for Outstanding Variety Show, Kimmel made a joke about how he was going to call ICE on him. Considering people are being deported from this country against their will every day, that is really not funny.

Anthony Anderson got censored for saying "WAP"

Anderson was talking about how this year's Emmys features the most Black nominees ever, and he referenced the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song "WAP." But when he said the name of the song, ABC bleeped it out, despite us all hearing the song.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like