Most Americans are concerned about omicron but won't cancel holiday travel, poll shows: Live COVID-19 updates

Less than two weeks after news of the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread worldwide, the vast majority of Americans have heard of it. While most are at least somewhat concerned about the variant, few say they will change their holiday plans because of it.

An Axios-Ipsos poll conducted Dec. 3 through Dec. 6 found that 94% of Americans have heard of omicron, the newest variant of the coronavirus to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization after it was reported by South African health officials.

There are already cases in at least one-third of states, and early information indicates it could be more contagious, but perhaps less dangerous than previous variants such as delta.

Forty-seven percent of Americans said that while they've heard of it, they know almost nothing about it. Scientists and health officials are still conducting studies to learn more about omicron.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans, 71%, said they were at least somewhat concerned by the variant. But only 23% said they would cancel holiday travel, and 28% said they would stop gathering with people outside their households, the Axios-Ipsos survey found.

►Minnesota's intensive care units are at 98% capacity — the highest level yet during the coronavirus pandemic.

►Louisiana’s Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will hear arguments in a pastor’s fight against criminal charges he faces for violations of pandemic gathering limits that were in effect last year.

►Canadian drug manufacturer Medigo says that its plant-based, two-dose COVID vaccine is 71% effective, and it will seek approval in Canada, the U.S., the UK and other countries.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 49 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 790,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 266.8 million cases and 5.2 million deaths. More than 199 million Americans — 60% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Is it the cold? The flu? Or COVID? Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 in vaccinated people typically result in mild symptoms that are easy to confuse.

Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers

A federal judge has ruled in favor of seven states and several contractors in the legal battle over enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

In a 28-page order released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker granted the states a preliminary injunction that halts enforcement of President Joe Biden's executive order that required all federal contractors to have their employees vaccinated.

Quoting a federal judge in Kentucky who also granted an injunction halting the enforcement of vaccine mandates last week, Baker wrote "This case is not about whether vaccines are effective. They are." And Baker acknowledged the tragic toll of COVID in the United States and around the world.

"However, even in times of crisis, this court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authority," Baker wrote.

— Sandy Hodson, The Augusta Chronicle

Tennessee medical board deletes anti-misinformation policy amid GOP pressure

Tennessee’s medical licensing board voted Tuesday to delete a policy opposing coronavirus misinformation from its website due to fears a powerful conservative lawmaker would otherwise dissolve the board and replace its members.

The policy, unanimously adopted by the Board of Medical Examiners in September, establishes that doctors who spread demonstrably untrue information about COVID-19 vaccines could have their licenses suspended or potentially revoked. Members voted 7 to 3 to delete — but not rescind — the policy.

The deletion was spurred by Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, a co-chair of the Joint Government Operations Committee. Over the past two months, Ragan sent letters pressuring the board to delete the policy or appear before the committee to explain itself.

Ragan later made a "threat" to dissolve the board in behind-the-scenes discussions with the Department of Health, according to a letter from a department attorney obtained by The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Although board members deleted the policy to appease Ragan, they said they would not abandon its original purpose.

— Brett Kelman, The Nashville Tennessean

