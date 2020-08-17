'Most American Solution': TikTok User Invents Mask Gun to 'Solve' US's Firearm and Covidiot Problem

The coronavirus pandemic has been a cause of worry for many. Despite precautions and regular testing, the number of positive cases is on a sharp rise, with no respite. However, a lot of people still refuse to wear facemasks.

To help the American anti-maskers, a TikToker and content creator has devised a mask gun, which will shoot a mask at the face of the person aimed at.

Sharing the demonstration video on Twitter, Allen Pan wrote, “America has a pandemic problem, so I solved it by making a gun”.

The 20-second video has received two million views and has become a hit among Americans who think wearing a mask is the solution to avoid COVID-19.

In the video, Pan can be heard saying, “It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks. Well, I could make a fun educational video about how safe and effective masks are like a flamethrower on the mouth and a mask. No! No! There are so many smart people that have made good videos. If that worked, it would have worked by now.”

The demonstration video shows how the mask-gun works just fine, covering the face and mouth. Hailing his invention and technique on social media, netizens praised the mask gun.

A user wrote, “I need one of these at work. I manage a scrubs store, and as of late it hasn't been bad, but the amount of anger I get from people not wanting to wear masks is ridiculous.”

Here’s what others had to say:

"Using a gun is the most american solution to an american problem," wrote another Twitter user.