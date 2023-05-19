The Most Affordable Place to Live in America? It’s this North Carolina town

US News & World Report released it’s Best Places to Live list this week, and the Raleigh and Durham metro area came in at No. 3.

But one North Carolina town topped the list in a breakout category: Most Affordable Place to Live in the U.S.

That honor goes to Hickory, NC.

The town in Catawba County has a population of around 44,000 and sits northwest of Charlotte, at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, between Charlotte and Asheville.

The magazine made its list based on “how the cost of living compares to the area’s median household income as well as how the cost of goods and services compare between places.”

Hickory landed at No. 25 on the overall Best Places to Live list and No. 40 in Best Places to Retire.

From the magazine: “With its moderate climate and sweeping mountain views, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area, sometimes known as the Catawba Valley, is a home for retirees and families and is becoming a destination for young professionals as well. The region is starting to see growth from Charlotte, which is just an hour’s drive south from Hickory, and sees influence from beer- and art-loving Asheville, just an hour west into the mountains.”

Hickory was also named the Most Beautiful & Affordable town by Travel & Leisure magazine, earlier this year.

Full list of the Most Affordable Places to Live in America.

1. Hickory, North Carolina

2. Youngstown, Ohio

3. Huntington, West Virginia, and Ashland, Kentucky

4. Huntsville, Alabama

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

6. Beaumont, Texas

7. Peoria, Illinois

8. Green Bay, Wisconsin

9. Quad Cities – Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois

10. Knoxville, Tennessee