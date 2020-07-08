Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,629.19, up 33.69 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up eight cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $60.30 on 21.8 million shares.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX:SZLS). Health care. Up half a cent, or 9.09 per cent, to six cents on 9 million shares.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU). Materials. Down 5.5 cents, or 39.29 per cent, to 8.5 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 15 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $10.26 on 6.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 19 cents, or 2.4 per cent, to $8.12 on 5.7 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $54.73 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Transat AT (TSX:TRZ). Down five cents to $5.51. Air Transat is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its airplanes by using jet fuel made from kerosene in a process that captures carbon dioxide produced by large industrial emitters. The Montreal-based airline has signed an agreement with SAF+ Consortium, which is finalizing the fabrication of a pilot plant in Montreal to make the kerosene. The kerosene is then converted to synthetic jet fuel which is estimated to have an 80 per cent lower carbon footprint than conventional jet fuel. Air Transat says it will buy a significant portion of the future sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. SAF + Consortium chief technical officer, Alexandru Iordan, says demand for sustainable aviation fuel will almost double annually for the next 30 years.

DavidsTea — DavidsTea is seeking court protection from creditors so it can continue operating while it restructures and plans to close a significant number of its stores. The Montreal-based company said Wednesday it will seek an order in Quebec Superior Court to allow it to restructure under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. It also plans to seek similar orders for its U.S. subsidiary under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The company said during the restructuring process it plans to continue operating online through davidstea.com and its wholesale distribution channel, which supplies grocery stores and pharmacies. The chain's stores have been shut since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had warned in mid-June that it hadn't paid rent on any of its stores for April, May and June and that it may seek a formal restructuring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press