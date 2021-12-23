Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,218.93), up 148.88 points.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ENC). Financial Services. Down $6.87, or 56.27 per cent, to $5.34 on 9.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $60.29 on 9.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up five cents, or 2.98 per cent, to $1.73 on 7.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $48.66 on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $31.37 on 7.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $3.59 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Down $2.25 or 4.86 per cent to $44.02 — Canadian software company Dye & Durham Ltd. says U.K. regulators are taking a closer look at its roughly $157-million acquisition of TM Group Ltd. that closed in July. Dye & Durham, which is a software provider to the legal industry, says the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority has referred the acquisition for an in-depth Phase 2 merger investigation. The company says the regulator chose not to accept its remedy proposal to address concerns. Dye & Durham has been investing heavily in acquisitions lately, including a $3.2 billion acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Ltd. of Australia announced Wednesday. In announcing the Link deal, the company said it would expand its customer base in key U.K. and Australian markets. Earlier in December the company announced a $500-million deal to buy Telus' financial solutions business, and in July it closed its acquisition of GlobalX Information Pty Ltd. of Australia for $159 million.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Up 19 cents or 0.12 per cent to $155.79 — An activist shareholder of Canadian National Railway Co. has blamed the company's board of directors for failing to secure its preferred candidate for a new chief executive of the railway. Montreal-based CN announced on Monday that former CN executive Jim Vena had told the company he was no longer interested in the position, which is opening up as current CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest prepares to retire at the end of January. TCI Fund Management Ltd., which has been a vocal critic of the board throughout CN's attempt to acquire U.S. railway Kansas City Southern this year and pushed for Ruest to step down, had wanted Vena to take on the role as part of a wider overhaul of company management. The fund said in a statement that the board failed to sign Vena because it is "conflicted," making the selection process "flawed and unreliable." TCI says that the appointment of a new CEO should be delayed until after a special shareholder meeting set for March, where it hopes its four nominees for the board will be elected. CN said Monday it expects to announce a new chief executive in January.

Story continues

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version included an erroneous date of publication.