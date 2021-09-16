Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,602.10, down 91.69 points.)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Materials. Down 0.3 of a cent, or 3.33 per cent, to 7.2 cents on 18.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $43.84 on 15.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $24.83 on 9.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $5.07 on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $1.89 on 6.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 34 cents, or 4.6 per cent, to $7.06 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Down 94 cents to $146.85. Canadian National Railway Co. has been fined $2.5 million for spraying pesticides along a rail corridor that runs along the Skeena River in British Columbia. Environment and Climate Change Canada says the railway pleaded guilty in Prince Rupert provincial court on Wednesday to a charge of violating the Fisheries Act by using pesticides in or around waters frequented by fish. The government says enforcement officers observed a spray truck discharging a mist in August 2017 as it moved along the rail corridor between Terrace and Prince Rupert. An inspection and investigation later confirmed that the pesticides sprayed along the rail line were harmful to fish. The government says the fine will go to its environmental damages fund, which is used to support projects that will benefit the environment. CN will also be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Down 25 cents to $86.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s acquisition of Kansas City Southern could be complete by next fall, the Calgary-based railway said Thursday. CP Rail announced Wednesday it has reached a deal to acquire KCS for approximately US$31 billion including debt. The announcement came the same day Canadian National Railway Co. said it is dropping its rival takeover bid for KCS. CP and KCS will hold shareholder votes in December, CEO Keith Creel said. The merger, which CP says will create the first Canada-U.S.-Mexico rail network, also needs to be approved by Mexican regulators. CP already has approval to use a voting trust to complete the merger that will allow shareholders to be paid for their shares before the full regulatory review of the takeover is complete. CP Rail has said customers will not experience a reduction in railroad choice as a result of the transaction and has pledged to keeping all existing freight rail gateways open on "commercially reasonable terms."

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Down 33 cents to $62.47. TC Energy Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell its remaining 15 per cent stake in the Northern Courier Pipeline to a partnership including Suncor Energy Inc. and eight Indigenous communities. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The Astisiy Limited Partnership includes the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Métis Local #193, Fort Chipewyan Métis Local #125, Fort McKay Métis Nation, McMurray Métis, Fort McMurray #468 First Nation, Willow Lake Métis Nation and Suncor. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. The Northern Courier Pipeline is 90 kilometres and carries bitumen and diluent between the Fort Hills oilsands mine and Suncor's terminal north of Fort McMurray, Alta. TC Energy sold an 85 per cent stake in the pipeline to Alberta Investment Management Corp. in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press