Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,741.75, up 197.64 points.)

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down five cents, or four per cent, to $1.20 on 13.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $36.15 on 9.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 2.5 per cent, to $4.58 on 6.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.05, or 0.7 per cent, to $143.18 on 6.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $26.15 on 6.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $18.41 on 6.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Up 21 cents or 1.7 per cent to $12.38. Cineplex Inc. has filed a cross appeal asking for even higher alternative damages, if a court overturns a ruling that forced the theatre company's once-suitor Cineworld Group PLC to pay $1.24 billion. In documents filed with the Ontario Court of Appeal on Thursday, Cineplex argues it should be awarded more than $2.8 billion in damages because of diminished value and loss of performance that occurred after Cineworld walked away in June 2020 from its $2.18-billion deal to buy Cineplex. If the court rules in Cineworld's favour, Toronto-based Cineplex wants U.K.-based theatre operator Cineworld to relinquish $1.1 billion in benefits it received, when the acquisition was terminated. Cineplex, which refused to comment on this matter because it is before the court, said a relinquishment of those funds should be ordered to "prevent Cineworld from profiting through its wrongdoing, while Cineplex is left without a sufficient remedy." Cineworld said in a statement that it does not agree with the cross appeal, but will respond to it and not pay any damages while the matter is ongoing.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Down $1.46 or 3.6 per cent to $39.22. Teck Resources Ltd. said Friday that its coal sales fell below its guidance because of extreme weather in British Columbia and warned that COVID-19 was leading to higher costs and could disrupt production. Teck said steelmaking coal sales for the fourth quarter came in at 5.1 million tonnes, below the 5.2 million to 5.7 million tonnes in its revised guidance it issued Dec. 5 after the record rainfall in B.C. that knocked out rail and road infrastructure. The lower sales came as extreme cold weather in B.C. this winter led to further interruptions and substantial reductions to rail service and port activities. The company had guidance for 6.4 million to 6.8 million tonnes sold for the quarter before the November deluge. Vancouver-based Teck said coal production at Elk Valley wasn't affected by the November events because inventories at its operations were low at the time, but that the cold weather disruptions have led to near-record inventories and the company could be forced to reduce production if there are further transportation disruptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press