Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,420.77, down 134.26 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Unchanged at $24.43 on 10.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $32.09 on 10.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Up 70 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $51.76 on 8.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $50.13 on 8.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $15.29 on 8.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Materials. Down five cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $5.39 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Down 34 cents or 1.4 per cent to $23.21. United States aviation authorities say Air Canada has agreed to a US$4.5-million settlement of charges it failed to promptly refund customers after cancelling flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Transportation says the settlement will resolve a legal action by its aviation consumer protection agency over what it calls Air Canada's "extreme delays" in reimbursing thousands of consumers for nixed flights between the U.S. and Canada. The agreement — the agency's largest-ever assessment against an airline — is pending approval by an administrative law judge. Earlier this year, the U.S. Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) fined Air Canada US$25.5 million after it said the Montreal-based carrier "unlawfully failed to provide timely refunds." Air Canada sought to dismiss the proceedings in June, saying the agency had not conducted a "well-reasoned analysis" of refund regulations and the company's conditions of carriage. Air Canada says the two parties have now agreed to settle the matter without "any finding of wrongdoing," noting it revised its policy to allow refunds for substantially changed flights 13 months after the pandemic set in.

Story continues

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up 33 cents to $59.16. Rogers Communications Inc. told regulators Monday that its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. will enhance competition, but the cable and wireless company made no guarantees that Shaw customers won't see rates rise if the deal goes through. Edward Rogers, chair of the company, told the CRTC hearing in Gatineau, Que., the deal was needed to compete in the increasingly globalized market for content and rising expectations on digital offerings. Rogers, who won a high-profile court battle over control of the company's leadership earlier this month, said the company needs scale to compete and to help support Canadian culture. Brad Shaw, chief executive of Shaw, said the proposed deal comes at a critical turning point in the industry that requires significant investments in wireline and wireless services such as 5G, as well as expanding services to more communities. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission heard from Rogers and Shaw on Monday, while other interested groups including Telus, BCE Inc. and consumer advocacy groups are scheduled to have their say later this week.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 58 cents or 3.8 per cent to $14.83. Uber Technologies Inc. is teaming up with one of Canopy Growth Corp.'s brands to facilitate cannabis purchases and fight the illicit pot market. The U.S. tech company says it will now allow users of its Uber Eats app to order cannabis products for pickup from Tokyo Smoke. The companies say the orders will be fulfilled within an hour, a promise they hope will wrestle some sales away from illegal pot dealers. The Ontario Cannabis Store estimates the illicit market handled about 52.9 per cent of Ontario's cannabis purchases between April 1 and June 30. To access Tokyo Smoke's store on the Uber Eats app, consumers will have to search the word 'cannabis' and then confirm their age before a menu pops up. When consumers arrive at a Tokyo Smoke location to pick up their order, the pot store's staff will check their ID to ensure they meet the age limit for purchasing cannabis.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Down $1.11 or 2.7 per cent to $40.50. Pembina Pipeline Corp. says Mick Dilger has stepped down as president and chief executive to pursue other opportunities. The company says its board has named chief financial officer Scott Burrows interim president and chief executive. Cameron Goldade, Pembina's vice-president of capital markets, has been named interim chief financial officer. Pembina chair Randall Findlay thanked Dilger for his service. The company says its board will be working with a search firm to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates for the CEO job. Pembina owns pipelines that carry hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas produced primarily in Western Canada as well as gas gathering and processing facilities and other businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press