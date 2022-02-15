Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

·3 min read

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,502.55, up 150.04 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 63 cents, or 2.3 per cent, to $27.68 on 23.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $52.61 on 22.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 60 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $37.24 on 11.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $19.80 on 7.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up eight cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $8.45 on 6.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 4.1 per cent, to $1.77 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up $2.70 or 3.7 per cent to $75.39. Menu prices are expected to edge up at Tim Hortons in the coming months as the coffee and doughnut shop grapples with ongoing supply chain snags, as well as higher food and labour costs. The chain's parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. said Tuesday it recorded a surge in commodity volatility and elevated inflation in its latest quarter. Tim Hortons reported a 10.3 per cent increase in comparable sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31. RBI said its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled US$179 million or 57 cents per diluted share, up from US$91 million or 30 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.55 billion, up from US$1.36 billion in the last three months of 2020. On an adjusted basis, RBI said it earned 74 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 53 cents per diluted share a year earlier and compared with 69 cents per share forecast by analysts polled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up 53 cents to $67.16. TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion. The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, up from 87 cents per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as TC Energy says its fourth-quarter amounted to $1.14 per share compared with a profit of $1.1 billion or $1.20 per share a year earlier when the company had fewer shares outstanding. Revenue totalled nearly $3.6 billion, up from nearly $3.3 billion in the last three months of 2020. TC Energy says its comparable earnings for fourth quarter 2021 amounted to $1.06 per share compared with $1.15 per share in 2020. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.07 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press

