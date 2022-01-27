Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,544.11, down 51.78 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 92 cents, or 2.6 per cent, to $36.28 on 11.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 67 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $142.13 on 9.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $4.47 on 8.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $52.51 on 8.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $18.46 on 6.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 31 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $26.04 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Up 28 cents to $93.82. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it earned $532 million in its latest quarter, down from $802 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The Calgary-based railway company reported earnings of 74 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from $1.19 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, CP says it earned 95 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $1.01 a year earlier. The railway says its revenues increased one per cent to $2.04 billion, up from $2.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Its operating ratio, a key industry measure of railroad efficiency where a lower number is considered better, increased to 59.2 per cent from 53.9 per cent. The company says its operating ratio in the fourth quarter included $36 million in costs related to the acquisition of Kansas City Southern, a US$31-billion deal that paves the way for North America's only railroad stretching through Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The deal closed into voting trust in December, but is still awaiting final approval from U.S. regulators.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up $2.05 or 3.3 per cent to $63.85. Rogers Communications Inc. is expecting revenue to increase this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease and the company moves forward with new leadership. Tony Staffieri, who was appointed permanent chief executive of Rogers on Jan. 10 after a leadership feud at the company, said on his first earnings call since taking the helm that the company has work to do. Staffieri, who was previously chief financial officer, came to the role after Edward Rogers, chair of the family trust that controls Rogers Communications, pushed for leadership changes at the company against the wishes of his mother and two sisters. Along with Staffieri, the company also named Robert Dépatie, former head of Quebecor's Videotron, as president of its new home and business division in December. Overall revenue for the quarter ending Dec. 31 was $3.92 billion, up from $3.68 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Income, however, slipped in the quarter with Rogers reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $405 million, or 80 cents per diluted share, down from $449 million or 89 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

