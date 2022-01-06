Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,072.20, up 32.54 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 61 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $100.56 on 10.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 66 cents, or four per cent, to $17.24 on 8.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 38 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $25.28 on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $33.85 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $50.91 on 6.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 2.6 per cent, to $7.63 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Up 44 cents or 1.3 per cent to $33.85. A worker was killed and two others injured in a truck crash at Suncor Energy Inc.'s Base Mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta., on Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when two haul trucks collided, said Suncor spokeswoman Carley Robertson. A contract worker employed by North American Construction Group Ltd. was killed, and two other contractors were taken to hospital with injuries. The names of the workers involved have not been released. RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident. Robertson said Suncor extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved.

Transat A.T. (TSX:TRZ). Up two cents to $4.14. Canadian airlines are slashing their flight schedules as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on air industry plans and profits. Transat A.T. is nixing nearly 30 per cent of its flights for the next two months. The tour operator said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and the federal government's "restrictive measures" last month have triggered a wave of trip cancellations by passengers. On Dec. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada advised against non-essential travel abroad. Transat's slimmed-down flight schedule is in place Thursday through Feb. 25, though the Montreal-based company says more changes may be necessary. Air Canada said in a flight advisory Wednesday it is suspending flights to at least 14 Caribbean destinations "in light of the current pandemic context," effective Jan. 24 through April 30. The Montreal-based company cancelled 11 per cent of all flights Thursday and 10 per cent Wednesday — 87 trips in total, according to tracking service FlightAware. The move comes a week after WestJet Airlines Ltd. cut 15 per cent of its scheduled flights through to the end of January, citing a high proportion of flight crews calling in sick due to Omicron.

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down seven cents to $13.01. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres to tackle the surge of the Omicron variant. Spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange says Canada's largest movie chain will get its employees back to work "once and for all" as soon as the restrictions are lifted. New COVID-19 public health measures announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday resulted in the closure of 67 Cineplex theatres along with indoor concert venues, museums, galleries and other attractions. The provincial restrictions also require restaurants and bars to halt indoor dining and cease selling alcohol after 10 p.m. The policies meant to curtail the province's soaring COVID-19 cases are expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 26. The Toronto-based company said it would offer full refunds to customers who had booked tickets in advance.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX:STLC). Down $4.17 or 10.3 per cent to $36.19. Stelco Holdings Inc. says its steel shipments in the fourth quarter of last year were below its guidance as it was hurt by production and logistics challenges and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Hamilton-based steelmaker says it shipped about 625,000 net tons of steel in the fourth quarter of 2021, below its guidance for between 675,000 and 680,000 net tons. Stelco says it was hurt by unplanned outages on its hot strip mill, logistics challenges and Omicron, which affected the company as well as its customers and suppliers. The latest COVID-19 variant has fuelled a massive spike in cases and caused labour shortages as sick workers have been forced to stay home. The company added that shipments for the first quarter of this year will be at or potentially lower than those in the fourth quarter. It says the lower guidance for the first quarter is due to planned outages that have been advanced as well as softer prices, weaker demand and increased COVID-19-related disruptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press

