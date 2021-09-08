Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,741.79, down 64.84 points.)

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up 93 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $66.95 on 10.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down four cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $1.90 on 10.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $23.13 on 10.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 73 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $51.28 on 8.4 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Up 54 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $31.72 on 8.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $42.75 on 8.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 64 cents or 2.7 per cent to $23.49. Porter Airlines and Air Canada Rouge flights have resumed for the first time in months after being grounded by COVID-19 public health and travel restrictions. Porter flights to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Thunder Bay are the first to restart, followed by other Canadian destinations such as Halifax, Quebec City, St. John's and Moncton, N.B., within the next 10 days. Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington return Sept. 17 while other year-round destinations will resume Oct. 6. The Toronto-based airline is recalling hundreds of workers as the resumption of operations accelerates following a nearly 18-month grounding. Air Canada's leisure airline, Rouge, resumed service on Tuesday with flights between Toronto and Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina, with other southern destinations being added in September.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. — Lululemon Athletica Inc. boosted its guidance after handily beating expectations in its latest quarter with profits more than doubling on a 61 per cent increase in sales. The Vancouver-based athletic clothing company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$208.1 million or US$1.59 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from US$86.8 million or 66 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted profits more than doubled to US$215.8 million or US$1.65 per share, compared with US$96.3 million or 74 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. Revenues for the three months ended Aug. 1 surged to US$1.45 billion from US$902.9 million. Lululemon was expected to report $1.19 per share in adjusted profits on US$1.34 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Direct-to-consumer revenue represented 41.2 per cent of total revenues, compared with 61.4 per cent in the year-ago period. Lululemon expects full-year profits to be US$7.16 to $7.26 per share on US$6.19 billion to US$6.26 billion of revenues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press