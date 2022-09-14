Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,726.14, up 80.74 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 78 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $42.38 on 11.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.71, or 2.37 per cent, to $73.87 in 11.1 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up seven cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $20.52 on 9.9 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Down $1.41, or 2.26 per cent, to $61.09 on 6.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.26, or 5.18 per cent, to $25.57 on 6.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Inc. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 2.13 per cent, to $9.60 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Up $8.11, or 9.06 per cent, to $97.60. Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. has raised its guidance after reporting a second-quarter profit of $237.7 million and a 28 per cent increase in sales compared with a year ago. Revenue totalled $2.44 billion, up from $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year. In its outlook, the company said it now expects revenue for its full 2023 financial year to grow between 26 and 31 per cent compared with its 2022 financial year, up from earlier guidance for growth between 24 and 29 per cent. BRP raised its guidance for normalized earnings per diluted share for its 2023 financial year to between $11.30 and $11.65, up from earlier guidance for between $11.00 and $11.35. On its earnings call with analysts, the company said it is "quite optimistic" about the supply chain picture going into the remainder of the year, noting that it has seen less cases of disruptions. On the call, the company also addressed the cyberattack it experienced last month that brought its operations to a halt and said it expects to make up for the loss of sales throughout the second half of the year.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). TSX has suspended trading of the stock. Trevali Mining Corp. has confirmed reports that two executives have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Burkina Faso in the wake of a flooding disaster at the company's Perkoa Mine. Perkoa mine manager Hein Frey, who is South African and worked for Trevali, received a 24-month suspended sentence Wednesday while Daryl Christensen, who is South African and a manager with Trevali's contractor Byrnecut, received a 12-month suspended sentence. The two men were convicted in relation to the deaths of eight workers who died April 16 when Trevali's Perkoa Mine in the West African nation flooded following heavy rainfall. The bodies of the eight workers were recovered in May and June. Trevali said it has worked closely with local authorities to investigate the causes of the flood. In August, Trevali filed for creditor protection under the CCAA (Companies' Creditor Protection Act). As a result, the Toronto Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Trevali's shares. The company's common shares will be delisted at the close of the market on Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press