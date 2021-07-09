Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,257.95, up 196.74 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 95 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $84.70 on 7.1 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 97 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $78.90 on 5.3 million shares.

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Materials. Up one cent, or 5.26 per cent, to 20 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 0.74 per cent, to $1.37 on 4.6 million shares.

The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 59 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $126.37 on 4.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $62.56 on 4.2 million shares.

Atco Energy Solutions (TSX:ACO.X). Up 39 cents to $44.26. Atco Energy Solutions has announced the construction of a new facility that will use the byproducts from organic waste to produce "renewable" natural gas. The facility, a first for the Calgary-based company, will be built north of Vegreville, Alta., and should be up and running by late 2022. It will process agricultural manure and other organic waste products from nearby municipalities, harvesting the methane emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The facility will also produce fertilizer as a byproduct, to be used by local farmers. Vegreville-based biofuels company Future Fuel Ltd. will partner with Atco to develop the project. Mike Shaw, senior vice-president for Atco Energy Solutions, said the facility will be one of the largest renewable natural gas facilities in Canada once completed. He said it will produce enough natural gas to heat 2,500 homes per year and reduce carbon emissions by 20,000 tonnes annually. While the Vegreville facility will be Atco's first renewable fuels project, Shaw said it is in the process of developing others in order to help meet its climate change and sustainability targets. Renewable natural gas can be produced from a variety of feedstocks, including residential and commercial organics, waste from water treatment plants, and landfill waste. It can be injected into the existing natural gas grid just like conventional natural gas.

TWC Enterprises Ltd. (TSX:TWC). Down $1.20 or 6.1 per cent to $18.49. The company that operates the famed Glen Abbey golf course in Oakville, Ont., has withdrawn from its attempt to get permission for a proposed housing and commercial development. TWC Enterprises Ltd., which does business under the ClubLink brand, issued a brief statement saying it has withdrawn appeals that were to be heard in August by the Ontario Land Tribunal. The development plan, which included construction of about 3,000 homes plus office and retail space, had faced stiff local resistance since it was proposed several years ago. Ontario Minister for Municipal Affairs Steve Clark says in a statement that he had been asked to intervene this week by the Town of Oakville and Halton Region. Clark says he got a commitment from ClubLink to not only end its appeal but withdraw plans for development and to continue operation of Glen Abbey as a golf course. Oakville Mayor Rob Burton issued a statement saying "the announcement that the Glen Abbey lands will be conserved is precisely what Town Council, Halton Regional Council and Oakville residents have been working towards for many years."

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Up $9.26 or 17.1 per cent to $63.52. MTY Food Group Inc. said it will restart paying a dividend as it reported a profit of $23 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $99.1 million a year ago when then pandemic started. The restaurant franchisor and operator, which had suspended its dividend last year when it the pandemic forced restaurants to close, says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share next month. The payment to shareholders comes as MTY says its profit for the three months ended May 31 amounted to 93 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of $4.01 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue for what was the company's second quarter totalled $135.9 million, up from $97.8 million in the same quarter last year. At the end of the quarter, MTY says 359 locations were still temporarily closed because of the pandemic including 283 in Canada, 54 in the U.S. and 22 internationally. It says 258 locations remained temporarily closed as of Friday. MTY is the company behind more than 80 restaurant brands, including food court staples like Thai Express and Tiki-Ming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press